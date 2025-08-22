Karnataka govt passes Gig Workers’ Bill

Soon after passing the Rohith Vemula Act to curb harassment in colleges, the Karnataka government has taken another major step by approving the Karnataka Platform-Based Gig Workers’ Bill to protect gig workers. Both legislations reflect the Congress government’s effort to act on priorities raised by party leader Rahul Gandhi, who currently leads the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi had strongly voiced his support for gig workers’ welfare. Later, in Delhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Labour Minister Santosh Lad, IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge, and Industries Minister MB Patil met him to discuss the matter. Following these discussions, Siddaramaiah announced the decision to set up a Gig Workers’ Welfare Board. The government has since initiated steps to address the needs of workers employed with companies like Amazon, Flipkart, and others.

Labour Minister Santosh Lad introduced the draft bill to the cabinet, and it was enacted through an ordinance. The bill has now been formally tabled and passed in the legislature. Officials said the provisions include issues and challenges raised by Rahul Gandhi during discussions on gig workers.

5 per cent cess from companies

“Unlike Rajasthan’s version, we have studied this issue extensively and held over 30 consultations,” said officials.

A welfare fund will be set up for gig workers, with 5 per cent cess collected from companies, while the state will contribute additional funds to implement welfare schemes. The intention is not to burden employees, employers, industries, or platforms, but to provide a safety net for workers in the gig sector.

New concept for India

Gig workers are those employed on digital platforms. Such laws are already in place abroad. With e-commerce and service platforms expanding rapidly, safeguarding the rights of these workers is now the government’s responsibility.

According to NITI Aayog, India has 23.5 million gig workers, including about 4 lakh in Karnataka. Most of them operate in congested, polluted urban areas and face health issues.

Under the bill, the state will provide health insurance coverage of up to ₹2 lakh. Already, 10,560 workers have registered under gig platforms in the state.

Who qualifies as a gig worker?

Gig workers include those providing platform-based services with companies such as Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy, Zomato, Ola, Uber (ride-sharing), food and grocery delivery, logistics, e-marketplaces, healthcare, travel, and hospitality, among others.

Welfare board under minister’s leadership

A Gig Workers’ Welfare Board will be set up under the chairmanship of the Labour Minister. Senior officials — not below the rank of Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Secretary, or Joint Secretary — will serve as members, along with senior officers from the Commercial Taxes Department. A government-appointed CEO will function as the board’s secretary, while four representatives of gig workers nominated by the government will also be members.

Speaking to The Federal Karnataka, Swiggy delivery worker G Ganesh welcomed the bill, calling it “a good step for social security and welfare.” However, he urged the government to regulate working hours.

“At present, we work from morning till night without fixed hours. If time limits are set, we can spend time with our families and safeguard our health,” he said.

What Rahul Gandhi said

Rahul Gandhi has shown special concern for gig workers. He lauded the Karnataka government’s decision to enact a law providing social security to gig workers. He stressed that this reflects the Congress party’s vision for every state.

“Rating nahi, haq chahiye. Insaan hain hum, ghulam nahi.”

“These powerful words of gig workers during the Bharat Jodo Yatra stayed with me. By ensuring rights, dignity, and protection for gig workers, the Congress government in Karnataka has taken a historic step. This is our vision, and we will take it to every state and across the nation. These workers bring us food, deliver essentials, and keep us safe in the heat, cold, and rain,” Rahul Gandhi remarked.

(This article was originally published in The Federal Karnataka)