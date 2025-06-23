Karnataka gig workers worried over new problem amid bike taxi ban

Amid the ongoing controversy over the ban on bike taxis in Karnataka, a new problem is surfacing among gig workers employed by platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy, Zomato, and other e-commerce and quick commerce services. The root of their concern lies in a recent notification from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

Ministry raises safety and legal concerns

In its June 10 circular, the Union Ministry expressed serious concerns about the transportation of e-commerce goods using private vehicles, citing potential risks to public safety due to issues like passenger safety, traffic congestion, lack of insurance, and vehicle registration. The ministry urged state governments and Union Territories to take strict action regarding this.

Uncertainty looms over gig workers’ future

In light of this development, and the already enforced ban on bike taxis in the state, fears are growing that restrictions may be imposed on gig workers using personal vehicles. This could completely disrupt the delivery ecosystem for food, groceries, and parcels. There is widespread anxiety that such measures could directly impact the livelihoods and income of lakhs of gig workers.

Also read: Karnataka govt promulgates ordinance for gig workers' security

The potential policy shift threatens to deal a major blow to the quick commerce sector, investments, startup growth, and employment opportunities for youth. Gig workers, who rely heavily on their private two-wheelers for their livelihoods, may face a significant loss of income if such restrictions are implemented.

Transport Minister’s clarification

Responding to gig workers’ concerns, Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy clarified, “We have imposed restrictions only on transporting passengers via bikes. There are no restrictions on delivery services by platforms such as Swiggy or Zomato.”

Also read: Why Karnataka’s new Bill for gig workers won’t make their lives any better

This statement may offer some relief to gig workers, at least temporarily. However, the Union Ministry’s warning about potential threats to public safety and its call for strict action leaves room for possible policy changes in the future, which remains to be seen.

(This story was originally published in The Federal Karnataka)