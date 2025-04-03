Karnataka govt to set up gig workers welfare board

The Karnataka state government on Thursday (April 3) decided to establish a welfare board for gig workers employed under platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, Zomato, Swiggy, and other online services in the unorganised sector.

During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had listened to the grievances of gig workers and promised to formulate a programme for their welfare.

Meeting with Rahul Gandhi

To fulfil that promise, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Labour Minister Santosh Lad, Industries Minister M B Patil and Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge met Rahul in New Delhi on Thursday and approved the establishment of a Gig Workers’ Welfare Board. Representing the gig workers sector, Karnataka’s Rakshita Dev, Sheikh Salahuddin from Hyderabad, and Nikhil Dev took part in the meeting.

Rahul expressed his appreciation for all eight points prepared by the Labour Department for the welfare of gig workers. As the next step, it was decided that a comprehensive Bill covering these aspects would be presented before the state Cabinet.

The Karnataka labour department has already introduced three major Bills, including those related to workers’ gratuity and cinema workers. Now, with plans to bring in legislation for the welfare of gig workers, the state’s unorganised labour sector has also welcomed the move.

Who are gig workers?

Gig workers are individuals who operate through online platforms, contracting agencies, or work on a demand-based model. They are temporary workers who deliver company services to customers and usually enter into formal agreements with the companies. However, they do not enjoy job security.





In our meeting with Shri @RahulGandhi today, we reaffirmed our commitment to the promises made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the elections - especially to lakhs of gig workers who form the backbone of our digital economy.



(The article was originally published in The Federal Karnataka)