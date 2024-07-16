Karnataka: Extend 'Anywhere Registration' system to all districts, minister tells officials





Bengaluru, Jul 16 (PTI) To make the registration department more citizen-friendly, Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Tuesday instructed its officials to expand the 'Anywhere Registration' system -- which was initially limited to Bengaluru -- to all districts starting from August.

Under the 'Anywhere Registration' system, any individual can register their property documents at any sub-registrar office that is less crowded, within the district, officials said.

During a meeting with the officers concerned at Vidhana Soudha, the minister emphasised, "It is common for sub-registrar offices to be crowded. Making citizens wait in government offices is a form of harassment. To address this, the 'Anywhere Registration' system was introduced in Bengaluru. This system should now be expanded to all districts starting from August."

The 'Anywhere Registration' system was introduced on a pilot basis in Belagavi and Tumakuru districts on March 14 this year and has received positive responses from the public, he said.

The plan is to introduce this system in four districts each in August and September, and then increase the number to eight in the subsequent months. By the end of this year, the service should be available in all districts, he added.

According to officials, this system was implemented to prevent delays in document registration, simplify the registration process, relieve citizens from waiting at sub-registrar offices, and reduce the workload on office staff.

Initially, the system was introduced in sub-registrar offices within the jurisdiction of Gandhinagar, Basavanagudi, Jayanagar, Shivajinagar, and Rajajinagar district registration offices in Bengaluru.

Under this scheme, citizens could register their property documents at any sub-registrar office within the jurisdiction of the district registration office of Bengaluru City, as per Sections (5) and (6) of the Registration Act-1908.

The 'Anywhere Registration' system has been implemented successfully in Bengaluru City district, providing quick services to the public in matters of registration. Due to its success, the government has decided to extend this scheme statewide, Gowda said.

"This new scheme will be beneficial to the public, increase transparency in document registration, reduce delays in the registration process, save citizens' time, and manage the crowd at offices. Moreover, it will help in evenly distributing the registration workload across all district offices," he added. PTI

