Karnataka: Dogs feed on olive ridley eggs; locals blame it on foresters’ apathy

Stray dogs, which stalk the beach of Kasarakodu Tonka in Honnavar taluk of Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka, have destroyed over 700 olive ridley turtle eggs in the past few days, local fishermen allege.

The olive ridley, a critically endangered species, has been recognised as a Schedule I animal by the government of India under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and given the same importance as tigers and elephants. This means they are given maximum protection by law, and any harm done to them is a punishable offence.

The turtles, which come out of the sea only to breed, dig holes about two feet deep in deserted coastal areas and lay their eggs. Only experts can identify the nests. For the past several years, local fishermen have been protecting the nests of the turtles laying their eggs in this area, and when they find the nests, they bring it to the notice of the forest department and install net barricades for their protection.

Nesting sites identified

According to forest officials, 56 nesting sites of the endangered turtles have been identified in the Honnavar division, and more than 36 turtle nests have been found in Kasarakodu Tonka alone. Kasarakodu Tonka is also one of the most important nesting sites of seagulls in coastal Karnataka.

Each such nest contains 100–150 eggs. Ganapati Tandela, a local fisherman who has been saving turtle eggs, told The Federal that seven nests were destroyed by stray dogs last week and with them 700 turtle eggs. “Four days ago, three nests were destroyed by stray dogs. Yesterday again, four nests were dug up and the eggs were eaten. There is no one in this area for about 2 km. Stray dogs have nothing to eat when they are hungry. So, they find turtle eggs and eat them,” said Ganapathy.

“However, the forest department says that only three nests have been destroyed. We told them earlier that three nests were destroyed. Two days later, on Monday night, stray dogs destroyed four more nests. The forest department should have appointed someone to look after the identified nests,” said Ganapathy, adding, “If someone is on watch here at night, the turtle eggs can be protected from stray dogs."

Not doing enough

Raju Tonka, another fisherman, was peeved at the forest department, which is not doing enough to save the nests. "The forest department does not even know that turtles lay eggs. We fishermen find the turtle nests and inform them; we also put nets around them. However, they are not appointing people to guard them,” Tonka said.

Last year, two persons were deployed but only one senior person has been deployed this time. It is impossible for one person to be on 24-hour guard, the fishermen pointed out. “If the forest department does not come to its senses, we will protect the nests. We cannot allow them to become food for stray dogs,” he said.

"We are urging the authorities to patrol the nesting areas more during the breeding season. The local administration should capture the stray dogs and prevent them from going to the beaches during the nesting season," said Prakash Mesta, a marine biologist.

In denial mode

However, RFO Vikram denied that seven turtle nests were destroyed, as the locals alleged. “Seven nests were not destroyed. We visited the place and checked. Yes, three nests have been destroyed," said Vikram.

When asked why the forest department is not deploying enough staff to guard the nesting sites, he replied, ”It is not like that. We patrol even at night.''

The RFO went on to shuffle the blame on the private port coming up in Honnavar.

“Turtle nesting sites are being destroyed due to a private port project work in Honnavar. Uncontrolled movement of heavy vehicles is adversely affecting the sensitive areas where turtles lay their eggs,” said Vikram. The port company is misleading locals by lying that olive ridley turtles do not lay eggs in the area, he alleged. They are bringing stone and gravel to the turtle egg-laying areas.

“Amidst all this, we are protecting turtle nests,” he added.