My personal belief: DK Shivakumar on his presence at Sadhguru’s Mahashivratri event

Drawing flak for his participation in the Mahashivratri celebrations at Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar told the media on Thursday (February 27) that it is his personal belief and a personal invitation from Sadhguru, who hails from Mysuru, that led him to take part in the celebrations.

Shivakumar said he believes in his faith, and any opposition by people does not prevent him from practising his faith.

“I attended the Mahashivratri celebrations at Isha Foundation. It is my personal belief. I can’t reply to everyone who posts something on social media. I don’t want the BJP or anyone to welcome it. I don’t want the media to discuss it either. This is purely my personal belief. Sadhguru is from Mysuru, and he personally invited me for the event,” said Shivakumar.

The veteran Congressman said he often goes to Nonavinakere mutt, and people ask him why he is such a frequent visitor there and not to his community mutt. Shivakumar said he goes where his faith is, where he feels reassured.

“The majority of the voters in my constituency are scheduled castes and scheduled tribes. As high as 99 per cent of the Brahmins in my constituency vote for me. Can we say that all Brahmins vote for the BJP? I do politics of principle, not of caste and religion,” said the deputy chief minister.

‘Born Congressman’

Addressing a press conference at his residence in Sadashivanagar, Shivakumar emphasised that he was born a Congressman, and he cherished the fact. He said there was false propaganda that he was growing closer to the BJP, and that it was a false conspiracy against him.

“I am a Hindu, and I respect all cultures. The Congress party has the doctrine of taking everyone together. Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, and Indira Gandhi have done the same. I have seen Sonia Gandhi celebrating the Ugadi festival. She has adopted Indianness more than us. We have such leadership,” said Shivakumar.

Criticism

Shivakumar was responding to criticism from some people in the Congress party and some sections of the media about him taking part in the celebrations at Isha Foundation where Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present.

PV Mohan, All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary had reposted on social media platform X Shivakumar’s acceptance of Sadhguru’s invitation for the event, and wrote that it “misleads party workers for the president of a secular party to thank someone who aligns with RSS narratives and mocks RG (Rahul Gandhi), the hope of the nation”.