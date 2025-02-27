DK Shivakumar faces Congress ire for attending Sadhguru event
Shivakumar also shared the stage with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
A senior Congress leader has criticised Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar for attending the Maha Shivaratri event organised by spiritual guru Sadhguru Jagadish Vasudev, especially since he has mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and aligns himself with BJP and the RSS.
It all began after Shivakumar shared on social media an invitation he had received for the Maha Shivratri event hosted by Sadhguru, the founder of Isha Foundation in Tamil Nadu and praised the experience he had at the Isha Yoga Center and thanked the Sadhguru.
All India Congress Committee secretary PV Mohan took to X to express his strong disapproval, stating that Shivakumar’s action "damages the core" of the Congress party.
Mohan asked him how could he thank someone who had once mocked Rahul Gandhi, and who aligned himself with RSS while "serving as a president of a secular party".
Sharing stage with Amit Shah
Notably, at Sadhguru's event on Wednesday, Shivakumar also shared the stage with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Like in the past, the Isha Foundation had organised night-long festivities including musical performances and meditation to mark Maha Shivratri, a night dedicated to Lord Shiva.
Jaggi Vasudev's saffron link
“I am not criticising. I was just expressing my opinion about his (Shivakumar’s) ideological ways,” Mohan told the media later. “Both Isha Foundation and Jaggi Vasudev’s ideologies align with that of (the) BJP and RSS. We are totally against RSS ideologies, and Rahul has repeatedly mentioned that whoever follows RSS ideologies can leave the party,” Mohan added.
Mohan said while he had no objections to Shivakumar visiting temples, as the Karnataka Congress president and the deputy chief Minister, his actions should better reflect the party’s values.
Underlining that Amit Shah represented hate, Mohan said the Congress opposed RSS ideologies. So, when party workers attended events organised by the RSS, it ended up misleading them.
"Such gestures mislead the partyworkers. It is conviction rather than compromise that ensures the party's growth. Otherwise, it damages the core," added Mohan, in a separate social media post.
Sadhguru was rewarded in 2017 with the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, for contributions to spirituality and humanitarian services.
On Maha Kumbh
Shivakumar, who claims a close affinity with the Gandhi family, recently stated that while he was born a Congress, he was also a staunch Hindu at heart.
The veteran Congress politician, who regularly goes to temples, had ruffled many by visiting the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh and praising the arrangements there.
‘I will die a Hindu’
After taking a dip in the Triveni Sangam, DKS stated that he was opposed to any “politicisation” of the event.And in remarks apparently directed at his critics, Shivakumar said that he was “born as a Hindu and will die as a Hindu”.
Amid the factional feuds in the Karnataka Congress, Shivakumar seems to be wearing his Hindu identity on his sleeve even as he sends out a strong message to his detractors who are trying to dislodge him as the party chief.