DK Shivakumar faces Congress ire for attending Sadhguru event

A senior Congress leader has criticised Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar for attending the Maha Shivaratri event organised by spiritual guru Sadhguru Jagadish Vasudev, especially since he has mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and aligns himself with BJP and the RSS.

It all began after Shivakumar shared on social media an invitation he had received for the Maha Shivratri event hosted by Sadhguru, the founder of Isha Foundation in Tamil Nadu and praised the experience he had at the Isha Yoga Center and thanked the Sadhguru.

All India Congress Committee secretary PV Mohan took to X to express his strong disapproval, stating that Shivakumar’s action "damages the core" of the Congress party.

Mohan asked him how could he thank someone who had once mocked Rahul Gandhi, and who aligned himself with RSS while "serving as a president of a secular party".

Sharing stage with Amit Shah

Notably, at Sadhguru's event on Wednesday, Shivakumar also shared the stage with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Like in the past, the Isha Foundation had organised night-long festivities including musical performances and meditation to mark Maha Shivratri, a night dedicated to Lord Shiva.