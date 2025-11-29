'No leadership change now': Siddaramaiah, DKS after breakfast meeting

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar presented a united front following their breakfast meeting on Saturday (November 29), with both leaders asserting that there are no differences between them, adding that they will follow all the instructions of the Congress high command. They held a joint press conference following the meeting.

Both leaders clarified in the press meet that there is no change in leadership now, and the topic of the 'CM post' was not discussed. They indicated that the issue of changing the Chief Minister has been put on a temporary pause for now, and Siddaramaiah will continue as the Chief Minister.

'No diffrences', says Siddaramaiah

"There are no differences between us, and there will be no differences in the future…Our agenda is the 2028 elections. Local body elections are important. We discussed them. We also discussed bringing back Congress in the 2028 elections. We discussed that we will go together. There are no differences between us, and there will be no differences in the future,” said Siddaramaiah.

He also blamed the media for creating confusion regarding the Chief Minister’s post in Karnataka. "We have decided that we will follow whatever the high command says. There will be no confusion from tomorrow. There is still no confusion. Some media reporters have created the confusion,” added Siddaramaiah.

He scoffed at the BJP’s warning of bringing a no-confidence motion, saying, "The BJP and JDS have a habit of making false allegations. The BJP and JDS have made statements that they will bring a no-confidence motion. They are only 60, and the JDS is 18. They cannot match our numbers. We are 140. This is a futile exercise. We will confront their false allegations.”

'Working together': Shivakumar

Shivakumar said that there were no groups in the party, adding, “even now, we are working together. Whatever the CM said, I am with the CM. We are working together.”

"With the support of all of you, we have brought the Congress government, and we are working as per our promise. The people of the state are giving their full support. We have to fulfil their wishes. We are working in that direction... whatever the high command says, we will follow, he said.

"As far as the leadership issue is concerned, we follow our party high command. Whatever they say, it is our decision. We have been loyal soldiers of the party. We know that the party is going through difficult times in our country. But we are confident that Karnataka will play a major role, we will repeat government in 2028, and move forward in 2029 as well under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul,” he added.

The two leaders dismissed speculations about leadership change with regard to some Congress MLAs travelling to Delhi. "The MLAs are going to Delhi only to discuss cabinet reshuffle or expansion. There is no question of leadership change," they clarified, addressing discussions that CM's chair is in jeopardy.