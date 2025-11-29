Karnataka crisis: 'Congress High Command in a weak spot'

In a renewed flashpoint within the Karnataka Congress, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said he will abide by whatever the party’s central leadership decides on the state’s leadership issue. His remarks, analysed in this explainer by The Federal’s Political Editor Puneet Nicholas Yadav, come amid rising speculation over a possible change in the chief ministership and intensifying tensions with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Leadership battle resurfaces

With both factions preparing to meet senior Congress leaders in Delhi, the power tussle has once again taken centre stage in Karnataka politics.

Insiders say this renewed escalation reflects the growing friction within the state unit, despite Karnataka being one of only three states where Congress governs on its own.

Stakes for the party

The uncertainty over who will remain Chief Minister continues to loom large.

“Whatever high command says, I will go by it…” Siddaramaiah said, signalling that the ultimate call on the chief ministership rests entirely with the central leadership.

This statement suggests acknowledgment that the CM’s future is dependent not on internal state consensus but on top-level intervention.

High command’s weakening grip

Political observers note that repeated intra-party confrontations, such as the Karnataka clash, underscore the diminished authority of the Congress high command. In earlier decades, strong central leadership allowed the party to manage dissent effectively.

But after successive electoral setbacks since 2014, the high command’s ability to discipline or negotiate with powerful regional leaders has weakened considerably.

What lies ahead

The current confrontation mirrors similar leadership crises previously seen in other Congress-ruled states — many of which ended in public rifts, defections, or electoral losses.

In Karnataka, the stakes are especially high. The final outcome will shape not just who leads the state government but also the broader perception of whether Congress is capable of maintaining internal unity.

With crucial meetings scheduled in Delhi, the decisions taken in the coming days could significantly alter the state’s political trajectory.

