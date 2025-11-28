Karnataka power tussle: Siddaramaiah invites DK Shivakumar for breakfast meeting

In a move that has stirred fresh speculation about the leadership change in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday night (November 28) invited his deputy, DK Shivakumar, to a breakfast meeting on Saturday, apparently at the direction of the Congress leadership.

The development comes amid mounting uncertainty over reported power-sharing agreements within the party and persistent talk of a leadership change.

Siddaramaiah confirmed the meeting after acknowledging that he and his deputy had been asked to do so. “The High Command asked us to meet and discuss. My stand is that whatever the high command says, I will go by it,” the CM said.

