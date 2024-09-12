Karnataka CM warns of strict action against attempts to incite religious divide

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday condemned the violence during a Ganesh idol immersion procession in Nagamangala, Mandya district, calling it an act by miscreants that threatens the peace and harmony of society.

Siddaramaiah said the government has taken the clashes between two groups in the town on Wednesday night seriously.

"Our first priority is to maintain peace and order in the society," the Chief Minister said in a post on 'X'.

Siddaramaiah said the state was like "a garden of peace" for all communities in the past one-and-a-half years without any riots or violence, and ruthless action will be taken against those trying to create divide on religious grounds, regardless of caste or religion.

"I request the public to cooperate with us by maintaining peace and exercising restraint without succumbing to incitement," he said.

According to police, an argument broke out between two groups when the idol procession by devotees from Badarikoppalu village reached a place of worship and some miscreants threw stones.

Following clashes between two groups, a few shops and vehicles were set on fire.

The situation is now under control and additional police forces have been deployed in the town, police said, adding, prohibitory orders have also been clamped there till September 14 as a precautionary measure.

