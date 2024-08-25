Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s legal woes far from over

In a new twist to the legal challenges being faced by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, social activist Snehamayi Krishna has filed another complaint with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Saturday (August 24), this time alleging that someone has forged the chief minister's signature on official documents.

Krishna’s latest accusation adds to a series of legal action he has pursued against Siddaramaiah, including allegations related to the MUDA scam and discrepancies in asset declaration. This series of complaints, which has been brought to the attention of the governor, calls for a thorough probe. These complaints have also sparked significant public and political interest.

Lokayukta probe sought



According to Krishna, the signature, which is usually in Kannada, appears in English on two key documents – a letter to the governor concerning the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam and an asset declaration certificate submitted to the Lokayukta. He claimed that this discrepancy suggests that someone other than Siddaramaiah signed these documents, urging the governor to initiate an investigation through the Lokayukta to determine the authenticity of the signatures. He has submitted six documents to support his claims.

“I have noticed that several official documents bear his signature in Kannada. However, in the letter written to the governor regarding the MUDA scam and in the affidavit of property details submitted to the Lokayukta, his signature is in English. It has been forged, and someone else has signed it. Therefore, considering this, the honour of the constitutional office should be protected,” he said. He has mentioned that all the relevant documents have been attached with the complaint. He has called for a comprehensive investigation by the Lokayukta into these allegations, citing corruption and favouritism.

Asset declaration



In addition to the MUDA scam, Krishna has raised concerns about discrepancies in Siddaramaiah’s asset declaration. He argued that there are inconsistencies between the assets declared by the chief minister to the Lokayukta and those registered in public records and statements. These discrepancies, if proven, could suggest potential underreporting or concealment of assets, raising serious questions about transparency and ethics.



The governor’s office has been under considerable pressure due to these persistent allegations. In response, the governor has granted sanction to prosecute the chief minister based on the MUDA scam allegations made by Krishna and two others a few days ago.