As Karnataka cabinet berth demand grows, minister says final call with high command, CM

With several MLAs seeking cabinet berths, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Friday (March 20) said the decision on reshuffling rests with the Congress high command and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

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His remark comes after a group of senior Congress legislators, who served over three terms as MLAs, urged Siddaramaiah earlier this week to give them an opportunity to serve as ministers.

Demands for cabinet berth

Parameshwara, who put the ball in the court of the high command and the chief minister saying they would decide on the matter after due consideration, however, defended the MLAs’ demands for cabinet berths, saying it was natural for them to aspire for ministerial roles.

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The group, consisting of about 40 state legislators, has planned to travel to New Delhi on April 11, two days after the Karnataka by-polls, to meet the high command and discuss the induction of at least 20 of them during the reshuffle.

Some first and second-time legislators have also pressed for a cabinet reshuffle.

The demand has come at a time when the Congress in the state is witnessing a power tussle at the top with speculations about a probable change of the chief minister after the government reached half-way mark in November last year. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is considered a strong contender to replace Siddaramaiah. The former also said recently that it was normal for the party leaders to show aspirations for cabinet berths or ministerial posts.

About April 9 by-polls

Karnataka has a sanctioned strength of 34 ministers, including the chief minister. Two cabinet berths are currently vacant — following the resignation of B Nagendra over allegations of embezzlement at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, and the sacking of K N Rajanna from the cabinet on the instructions of the party high command.

Asked whether the Congress was facing difficulty in finalising candidates for the April 9 by-polls to Bagalkot and Davangere South Assembly segments, Parameshwara said there was no difficulty, and that the party is evaluating candidates in both constituencies, based on winnability as a criterion.

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"The Davangere (South) seat was earlier represented by Shamanuru Shivashankarappa, so naturally there is demand for the ticket for his family, also as the minority community population is higher in that segment them too are asking for the ticket. Ultimately, the party will decide. In Bagalkot too, there is a demand that tickets be given to the late MLA Meti's son; there are also other aspirants there seeking tickets. The party will decide," he said.

Based on reports from the local workers about winnability, the party will decide on the candidates, he added.

Bypolls for the Bagalkote and Davanagere South assembly constituencies have been necessitated following the deaths of sitting Congress MLAs H Y Meti and Shivashankarappa, respectively.

To a question regarding the visit of the All India Congress Committee's General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, to the state, the state home minister said he is most likely here for discussions regarding the by-polls, and there may also be other matters.

"AICC General Secretary may have come with certain mandates," he said.

(With agency inputs)