A day after Ugadi, Karnataka celebrates Hosatodaku with grand meat feasts

Hosatodaku is a unique and vibrant tradition in Karnataka, celebrated the day after Ugadi. While Ugadi itself is a day of spiritual reflection and strictly vegetarian food, Hosa Tadaku is the "day of the great feast" where meat-eating communities celebrate the New Year with a massive non-vegetarian spread.

Hosatu stands for new, whil Adagu means meat/hunt.

On Ugadi, neem and jaggery are eaten and the day is spent engaged in devotional worship. However, the day after Ugadi, people celebrate Hosa Todaku with gusto tucking into meat dishes along with relatives and friends, especially in rural areas.

This day marks a new beginning for people of Karnataka, when old bitterness and enmity among friends and family are forgotten.

Celebrated in Old Mysore region

The new moon day has great significance among the working class and the peasantry. Farmers, who toil in the fields all year round, enjoy neem and jaggery on Ugadi and meat dishes on the new moon day. It is a day which marks a rare confluence of folk customs and culinary diversity.

Historically, it is a day for the community to gather after the "restraint" of the New Year’s Day. Also read: Why the Indian palette is not just about bright, stereotypical colours, but a sense of who we are It is believed that eating a hearty meal on this day ensures a year of abundance and prosperity. It is particularly significant among the Gowda and Vokkaliga communities of the Old Mysore region (Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan, and Bengaluru).

Fair-like atmosphere

On Hosatodaku, a fair-like atmosphere prevails outside chicken and mutton shops from early morning. In homes, preparation to start cooking the meat dishes will start from early morning. Although, the cost of meat skyrockets during this festival, it is a small price to pay for all the excitement that surrounds this festival.

Tents are erected in front of some mutton and chicken shops for the festival and special arrangements are made for the sale of meats.

Some butcher shops even take orders in advance. So, the work of slaughtering goats and sheep starts from midnight. Due to the brisk sales, the shops usually run out of meat by 10 am in the morning.

What is hill meat?

The concept of 'gudde' meat (heap of meat) is still popular in villages today. For a new year meal, a sheep or goat is brought, slaughtered and made into a 'gudde' (meat dumpling). Each gudde meat contains a mix of all parts—flesh, liver, intestines, head meat, and legs. This ensures that everyone, regardless of their budget, gets the same variety and quality of meat.

Food enthusiasts believe that cooking this "nose-to-tail" mix creates a much more flavorful and rich gravy compared to buying specific cuts from a shop.Meat lovers believe that the meat is delicious because every part, including the legs, head, and belly, is distributed equally.

The price of Gudde meat is not as high as in the cities, and there is a slight difference in weight. However, people who are attracted by the taste of Gudde meat are on edge to buy it. In the old Mysore area, i.e. in Mandya, Mysore, Tumkur, Ramanagara, gudde meat is popular.

Saving money

It is customary to eat meat lavishly during the New Year celebrations. However, for poor and middle-class people spending large amounts of money at once can be difficult. The distribution of the meat is done through lots or strict community management to ensure everyone receives a portion.

It is easy to save a hundred rupees a week, which will save people from spending thousands of rupees on the festival day. They do not resort to borrowing for the festival expenses. Sometimes, the organisers also give oil, sugar or spices as festival gifts to those who cast their votes.

Talking to The Federal Karnataka about this festival, Parvati M, a housewife from Bengaluru, said, "We pay four and a half thousand rupees per year. In exchange for this money, we are given 2 kg of mutton, all the necessary items for cooking, 25 kg of rice, 10 litres of oil, pulses, turmeric, saffron, and a total of 38 items."

Another Bengaluru resident, Venkatesh, spoke to The Federal Karnataka, saying, "There are a total of 20 people in our team. I pay Rs 600 per month and on the day of the festival, I will get 2 kg mutton, 2 kg chicken, 25 kg rice and necessary materials. This will save me from being financially burdened on the festival day."

Traditional games

Not only non-vegetarian food but also old-fashioned games like Chaukabara, Aligulimane, and Ispeet are part of the entertainment on this special day. Relatives and friends all come together to chat, forget the hustle and bustle of life, and laugh. While there is a sweet atmosphere in the homes of vegetarians, it is a savoury festival for non-vegetarians.

In the end, the New Year is not just a celebration of food. It is a short break from work.

It is a day to bond and welcome the new year with great enthusiasm. The special thing about this New Year festival is to celebrate with a big meal, and wishing that there will be no trouble in the coming year.

This article was originally published in The Federal Karnataka.