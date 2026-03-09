No rift in Karnataka govt on internal reservation, says Parameshwara

Bengaluru, Mar 9 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said there were no differences within the ruling Congress on the internal reservation issue and that the government would take a final decision in the upcoming Cabinet meeting after resolving certain technical aspects.

Speaking to reporters here, he said discussions were still underway to work out proportional distribution of reservation after the total quota was brought down from 56 per cent to 50 per cent following court directions.

"There are no factions at all. Not two, not three—there are no factions. Where is the question of factions? Different people express different opinions. Just because someone expresses an opinion does not mean it becomes a faction," Parameshwara said, dismissing speculation about divisions within the party.

He said that after the Nagamoha Das report was submitted, the government retained the 56 per cent base and created three categories of internal reservation— six per cent for SC left, six per cent for SC right and five per cent for ‘touchables’/others —and that the proposal had not faced opposition at the time.

However, he noted that the court later ruled that reservations could not exceed 50 per cent as per the ceiling fixed in the Indra Sawhney case.

"Based on that order, the six per cent for SC left, six per cent for SC right and five per cent categorisation (‘touchables’/others) we had made earlier now needs to be recalculated proportionately after bringing the total reservation down to 50 per cent. We need to work out how to distribute the reservation proportionately," he said.

Parameshwara insisted that the government was ensuring that no confusion arises in the roster system or during promotions.

The minister said the issue involved multiple communities, including Bhovis, Lambanis, Korachas, Koramas and nomadic groups, and discussions were also held on providing a separate reservation for nomadic communities.

"Taking all these aspects into account, we will take a final decision in the next Cabinet meeting," he said.

On reports that the issue could affect government recruitment, Parameshwara clarified that the matter was only technical.

The government, he said, has decided to fill over 56,000 posts, as announced by the chief minister in the Budget.

"When we issue the notification, we have to clearly specify the reservation categories. We cannot announce reservation after issuing the notification. For example, if we announce 10,000 posts, we must define beforehand how many posts go to which category. We are currently working out these details technically," he said.

He also accused opposition BJP and its ally JD(S) of trying to derive political advantage from the issue, asserting that the government would respond politically if required.

Responding to questions about a breakfast meeting at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the minister said there was nothing secretive about the discussions.

Earlier in the day, Parameshwara was at Minister K H Muniyappa’s residence to wish him on his birthday. The two leaders later discussed the internal reservation among the Dalits. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)