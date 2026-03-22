Davangere, Bagalkot bypolls: Congress bets on ‘next-gen’ kin amid factionalism
Congress high command clears Samarth Mallikarjun and Umesh Meti for bypoll; Muslim leaders in Davangere South vow a 50,000-vote defeat to protest ‘family politics'
The Congress high command on Sunday (March 22) announced its official candidates for the by-elections to the Bagalkot and Davangere South assembly constituencies, which have sparked a lot of curiosity in state politics.
With the approval of the All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge, Umesh Meti has been fielded from Bagalkot and Samarth Mallikarjun from Davangere South.
Minority leaders led by Karnataka minister Zameer Ahmed Khan met the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and warned him that they would defeat the Congress candidate by a margin of 50,000 votes. They were opposed to the Shamanur family, highlighting deep-rooted factionalism within the party unit. opposing family politics.
Open fight in Bagalkot
Congress strategy
(This article was originally published in The Federal Karnataka.)