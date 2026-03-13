Congress shifts Odisha MLAs to Bengaluru resort fearing horse-trading in RS elections

The heat of "resort politics" has intensified ahead of the Odisha Rajya Sabha elections.

Alarmed by the threat of the BJP’s "Operation Kamal" and the looming possibility of cross-voting, the Congress high command has picked Silicon City to shelter its MLAs in Bengaluru. The Odisha MLAs, who are closeted in a luxury resort in Bidadi, are under the watchful eyes of Karnataka Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar.

This is Congress's attempt to insulate its ranks from poaching attempts, as the elections to four Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha take sharp, exciting turns by the day. Amid fears of 'cross-voting' that could lure ruling BJP MLAs, 9 of the 14 Congress MLAs from Odisha arrived in Bengaluru on Thursday (March 12) night.

Tight security The MLAs arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru from Bhubaneswar on a special flight. From the airport, deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's close aides took the MLAs to the Wonderla Resort near Bidadi in Ramanagara district under heavy police security. The RS candidates Meanwhile, the details of the candidates in the ongoing elections for the 4 Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha are as follows: • BJP candidates: Manmohan Samal and Sujeet Kumar • BJD candidate: Dr Santrapt Mishra (Naveen Patnaik's personal secretary) • General Candidate (Supported by BJD and Congress): Dr Dattatreya Hota • Independent candidate (BJP supported): Former Union Minister Dilip Ray A candidate needs at least 30 votes to win. BJD has ensured the victory of its first candidate. However, the votes of 14 Congress MLAs are crucial for the victory of Dr Dattatreya Hota, who is supported by the Congress. Troubleshooter returns to the ring The issue here is that independent candidate Dilip Ray, who is contesting with BJP support, still needs about 8 to 10 votes to win. There are whispers in political circles that BJP is trying to lure these votes from the Congress or BJD camp. To avoid this 'horse trading', Congress has sent its MLAs to a safe haven in Bengaluru. In the past too, when political storms were brewing in Gujarat and Maharashtra, the Congress had sent its MLAs to Bengaluru under the protection of DK Shivakumar. Even now, the high command has entrusted the responsibility of the Odisha Congress MLAs to Shivakumar. These MLAs are likely to remain at the Bidadi resort till the polling day on March 16.

Odisha MLAs are garlanded on their arrival at the Bengaluru International Airport