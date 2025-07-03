Karnataka: BJP MLC faces backlash for making derogatory remarks against chief sec

Controversial BJP Legislative Council member N Ravikumar finds himself in the line of fire once again –this time for making derogatory remarks about women.

His recent comments targeting Shalini Rajneesh, the Chief Secretary of the state government, have triggered widespread condemnation and outrage. A video capturing his offensive remark, reportedly directed at the Chief Secretary, has been obtained by The Federal Karnataka.

The context

This incident happened when BJP leaders staged a protest near the Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha two days ago, opposing the state government’s move to clear encroachments on forest land in Kadugodi, Bengaluru. They insisted that the eviction be halted immediately, citing that several families belonging to Scheduled Castes reside on the land marked for eviction.

After the protest, BJP leaders were preparing to submit a complaint to the Chief Secretary. However, the Chief Secretary was not present in the office at the time. It was then that N Ravikumar reportedly made his objectionable comments about Shalini Rajneesh.

Complaints lodged

The Congress party has lodged complaints with the State Women’s Commission and the Chairperson of the Legislative Council has demanded appropriate action against N Ravikumar, who is also the BJP's Chief Whip in the Legislative Council.

Karnataka’s women and child development minister, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, has issued a stern warning to N Ravikumar, stating that he must issue an apology for his derogatory remarks about women—or be prepared to face public demonstrations.

Pattern for BJP leaders

In a media statement released on Thursday, she said: “There is a continued pattern of BJP leaders in the state insulting women. Just a few days ago, Ravikumar spoke ill about a senior woman IAS officer, which reflects his mindset. His words have insulted all women. I question whether the central BJP leadership will justify his statement.”

Referring to an incident during the last Belagavi session, she said, “When BJP MLC C T Ravi spoke ill about me, the party’s leaders didn’t utter a word. The central leadership’s silence appears to be tacit support for such statements. This shows the kind of respect BJP leaders have for women. It seems BJP leaders who hold responsible positions but use such derogatory language are delusional. Going forward, they should act responsibly and refrain from making such remarks,” she lashed out.

KPCC General Secretary S Manohar has lodged a complaint with Legislative Council Chairperson Basavaraj Horatti, demanding that Ravikumar be suspended from his MLC position for his objectionable remarks against Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh.

Earlier controversy

MLC Ravikumar is no stranger to controversies. At the 'Kalaburagi Chalo' rally organised by BJP leaders on May 24, MLC Ravikumar had also sparked a row when he said that the deputy commissioner of Kalaburagi, functioning under the influence of the Congress government, "appears to be like a Pakistani”.

This remark too had triggered widespread condemnation across the state. Ravikumar later apologised after being reprimanded by the high court.

(This article first appeared in The Federal Karnataka)