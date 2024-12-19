Karnataka BJP MLC CT Ravi arrested over alleged derogatory remarks against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar

The Karnataka Police on Thursday (December 19) arrested BJP MLC CT Ravi over allegations of making derogatory remarks against Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar during discussions in the Legislative Council in Belagavi.

Ravi has denied the allegations, labelling them as “false”. The BJP leader has been booked under sections 75 and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"It is the habit of the Congress to make false allegations. They made false allegations against Home Minister Amit Shah and they did the same for me," Ravi told news agency ANI.

During discussions on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on BR Ambedkar, in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Ravi allegedly used derogatory remarks against Hebbalkar.

There was high drama as Hebbalkar's supporters tried to enter the Legislative Council hall to attack Ravi. However, they were prevented by the Council's marshalls and the MLC was taken away to safety.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said it is a criminal offence and police would take action as per criminal procedure.

"A member of the Legislative Council @CTRavi_BJP used obscene language towards a minister @laxmi_hebbalkar, which is a criminal offence. Lakshmi Hebbalkar has complained to the Speaker and the police in this regard. Let's see what legal action will be taken. Our parishad members who were around there are saying that C.T. Ravi has abused her more than ten times with very derogatory words. Lakshmi Hebbalkar, who was hurt by Ravi's words, has filed a complaint. Since this is a case of sexual assault, the police will take action as per criminal procedure," Siddaramaiah said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) in Kannada.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar attacked the BJP and said the incident was "shameful".

"BJP talks about culture, Sanskriti and dharma, but what happened today is shameful. It’s absolutely disgusting for BJP to have such leaders who make such comments about women. Whatever needs to be done, will be done. I will not be making anymore comments on this issue," he said.