Karnataka Women's Commission seeks high-level probe into BJP MLC C T Ravi

Bengaluru, Dec 21 (PTI) The Karnataka State Women's Commission has urged state Legislative Council chairperson Basavaraj Horatti to order a high-level inquiry into the alleged use of derogatory remarks by BJP MLC C T Ravi against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar inside the House on December 19.

The Commission chairperson Nagalakshmi Chowdhary wrote to Horatti saying BJP leader Ravi has insulted the women and their dignity.

"Requesting a high-level investigation into the reported incident that C T Ravi, Member of the Legislative Council, insulted the Minister for Women and Child Development Laxmi Hebbalkar by using vulgar and unconstitutional words," she wrote in her letter.

A former Minister, who is in a responsible position and should have immense concern and respect for girls, has used the lowest level of unconstitutional words against a woman minister in this esteemed house, which is an insult to the women of the country, their feelings and their dignity, she added.

She requested Horatti to consider this matter seriously and order a high-level investigation.

Ravi was arrested on December 19 soon after the incident in Belagavi on the concluding day of the winter session of Karnataka Legislature.

Later, the MLC was brought to Bengaluru. The Karnataka High Court ordered his release, saying his arrest was illegal as due procedure was not followed. PTI

