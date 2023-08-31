Karnataka: Barack Obama, Dalai Lama to lay foundation stone of spiritual centre at Mandya





Former US president Barack Obama and Tibetan religious head Dalai Lama will visit Mandya in Karnataka in December to lay foundation stone of an international yoga and meditation centre.

The spiritual centre is being built by Bhutayi Trust at Hallegere village in Mandya, the Chief Minister’s Office said on Thursday. A delegation, led Dr Lakshmi Narasimha Murthy, along with Mandya district in-charge minister N Chaluvarayaswamy, met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking assistance to provide facilities in Hallegere village such as helipad, road, drains, electricity, drinking water etc.

Responding positively, the chief minister assured to hold an officers meeting shortly. The members of the delegation explained the nature of work of the centre and said it will be a great contribution not only to Hallegere and Mandya district but to the entire state. Siddaramaiah assured the delegation that he would hold a meeting with officials to discuss relevant issues.

Earlier, Scope Foundation led by Dr Murthy’s son Dr Vivek Hallegere Murthy had donated COVID medical equipment and supplies worth more than Rs 1.4 crore to hospitals in Mandya and Madikeri a couple of years back, as Murthys share a strong bond with the region. Dr Vivek has served as Surgeon General of the United States under President Joe Biden.

