Karnataka: Along with BJP, statues planned to woo voters crumble as well

The future seems bleak for a string of statues that were either installed or expected to come up across Karnataka when the state was ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP government, which erected at least some of them in a tearing hurry, had hoped the statues would induce different communities, as well as clans, to vote for it in the May 2023 Assembly elections.

Unfortunately, the overwhelming majority in the state rooted for the Congress, ending five years of BJP rule in its only southern bastion, putting a question mark on the future of the statues.

An official in the Finance Department now says the statues are not a priority of the new Congress government, meaning that needless money cannot be spent on them, including on their upkeep.

No wonder, the installation plans of dozens of statues and theme parks have been discontinued.

Statues galore

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has taken part in the inauguration of at least 15 statues since November 2022, including those of Kempe Gowda, who built modern Bengaluru, Goddess Bhuvaneshwari in Bengaluru, Lord Parashurama in Karkala (Dakshina Kannada district), former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Bengaluru, freedom fighter Kedambadi Ramaiah Gowda at Mangaluru, Shivaji in Belagavi, cinema star Rajkumar in Bengaluru, progressive Kannada poet Akka Mahadevi in Shivamogga, and Male Mahadeshwara in Chamarajanagar.

All these statues are connected to various communities, and the intention was clearly to grab votes by pandering to people’s emotions.

A 108-foot statue of Kempe Gowda, a Vokkaliga chieftain who built Bengaluru in the 15th century, was opened at the Bengaluru airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November.

The BJP did not invite Vokkaliga leader and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda or another Vokkaliga leader, DK Shivakumar, to the event.

One belongs to the Janata Dal (Secular), the other to the Congress.

The BJP called it the Statue of Prosperity. A theme park was also planned to reflect Kempe Gowda’s vision. But the park did not work out.

The Congress government is hardly taking any interest in the project. And the theme park remains incomplete.

Theme park

Former BJP minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana, the brain behind the statue, has urged chief minister Siddaramaiah to resume work on the theme park at the airport.

A statue of Male Mahadeshwara, revered by Dalits and OBCs, was unveiled on March 18 in Chamarajanagar. Lingayats also worship him.

The construction work of the statue started in March 2021 at a cost of about Rs 20 crore. To date, the road to the statue on Mahadeshwara Hill and the work on the museum at its base remain unfinished. Meanwhile, the retention wall has collapsed due to heavy rain.

Allegations of shoddy construction, too, dog the statue.