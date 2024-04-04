Karnataka: 2-year-old boy rescued from borewell after 20-hour long operation

After a nearly massive 20-hour-long operation, the two-year-old boy who had fallen into a borewell in Lachyana village of Indi Taluk in Vijayapura district was safely rescued on Thursday (April 4) afternoon, police said.

The boy was heard crying inconsolably as the rescue operation was underway. Celebrations broke out as the infant Satvik Satish Mujagond, who was trapped at a depth of 16 feet inside the borewell, was brought out safely.

The child was immediately shifted to the ambulance which was stationed at the spot with a medical team. He was given first aid and admitted to Indi Taluk Hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday evening, a child named Satvik Mujagonda fell into a tube well and was stuck inside the well without food and water for 20 hours. A team of SDRF and NDRF pulled out the child alive after a 20-hour long operation.



As soon as the child fell into the tube well, the villagers gathered in hundreds at the place. Local police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and started rescue operations. The team of SDRF and NDRF who came later worked tirelessly for hours and the joint effort of the rescue teams paid off.

A total of 8 tubewell disasters have occurred in the state so far. In 2006, a woman named Kallavva who fell into a tubewell in Siigikeri village of Bagalkote taluk was rescued.

