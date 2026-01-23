Karnataka HC clears way for bike taxis, urges state to register 2-wheelers as transport vehicles

In a significant development in Karnataka government’s ongoing battle with bike taxis, the high court on Friday (January 23) has directed the state to permit bike taxis, urging them to register two-wheelers as transport vehicles.

The high court in a order directed the state government to process applications from taxi aggregators such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido for registering two-wheelers as transport vehicles and permitting them to operate as contract carriages.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Joshi set aside an earlier single judge’s ruling that barred bike taxis until guidelines under Section 93 of the Motor Vehicles Act were issued. The bench clarified that Regional Transport Officials may impose conditions under Section 74 (2) of the Act but cannot deny registration solely on the ground that two-wheelers are not transport vehicles.

Also read: Bike taxis back on roads in Karnataka after HC ruling

The appeals were filed by the Bike Taxi Welfare Association, aggregators, and individual bike owners, who argued that the refusal to register two-wheelers threatened the livelihoods of nearly 600,000 families across Karnataka. Many riders had invested savings or taken loans to purchase bikes amid limited job opportunities.

The counsel for the Association contended that the government’s stance violated fundamental rights, stressing that instead of depriving drivers of work, authorities should address any law-and-order concerns through regulatory measures.