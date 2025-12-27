JD(S) alone in local body polls; no alliance with BJP: HD Deve Gowda

As the BJP-JD(S) alliance continues in Karnataka politics, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda has made an important announcement regarding the upcoming local body elections.

The JD(S), which is part of the NDA alliance with the BJP in the assembly and Lok Sabha elections, has decided to fight the local body elections “alone”. Through this, the leaders have come up with a strategy to maintain the party’s existence independently at the grassroots level.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Deve Gowda clarified that the JD(S) will contest the local body elections separately without any alliance. “We cannot discuss seat sharing in local-level elections with either Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah. We will discuss with them only the seat sharing in the big national-level elections like the assembly and Lok Sabha,” he said, adding that he will prioritize strengthening the regional party at the local level.

This indicates a friendly competition between the two parties in the upcoming district and taluk panchayat elections in the state.

NDA alliance only for Assembly and Lok Sabha polls

Giving further details about the nature of the alliance, Gowda reiterated that the JD(S) will remain steadfastly with the NDA alliance in the assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

He also informed that preliminary discussions regarding elections to four seats of the Legislative Council have been completed and it has been decided that three seats will be given to the BJP and one seat to the JD(S).

He sent a message that although the BJP is with it in important political decisions at the national and state levels, it is inevitable to tread an independent path at the local level in the interest of the party workers.

“BJP will win on its own strength,” Deve Gowda responded sarcastically to state president BY Vijayendra’s statement. Referring to Vijayendra by name, Gowda joked, “Vijayendra is now running around with great enthusiasm, working like a young star.”

Gowda’s humorous response to Vijayendra’s confidence of a one-sided victory despite alliance politics has aroused curiosity in political circles.

‘Church attacks are not right’

Responding to a question about the attacks on churches in various parts of the country, the former prime minister expressed concern that such incidents should not happen in society.

“Such attacks are condemnable wherever they happen. The respective state governments should take strict action against the wrongdoers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should also pay attention to such incidents. The prime minister visited a church just yesterday. This is not just happening in BJP-ruled states, legal action should be taken anywhere,” he said, speaking in favour of social harmony.

Keeping in view the JD(S) organization, it has been decided to hold meetings at various places across the state. As part of that, huge meetings have been scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on January 18 and in Hassan on January 23, with the party aiming to prepare its workers for the upcoming elections.

(This report was originally published in The Federal Karnataka)