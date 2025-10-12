Why Bigg Boss Kannada has triggered deep rifts within Karnataka Congress

Reality show Bigg Boss, across Indian languages, is famed for its daily fights and arguments — they could be over anything from food to garbage removal to lovers' tiffs to the given 'tasks'.

In Karnataka this time, the fights are happening, but the ones outside the Bigg Boss house are drawing more attention than those within its premises.

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board’s decision to seal Jollywood Amusement Park near Bidadi in the outskirts of Bengaluru — where Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 is taking place — has triggered a full-blown political storm in the state. Clearly split into rival camps are Congress ministers, bureaucrats and Opposition leaders.

Temporary shutdown

The Bigg Boss Kannada reality show, hosted by leading filmstar Kiccha Sudeep and filmed inside the 35-acre adventure park, had to temporarily shut shop due to an environmental crackdown.

However, two days later, the seal was removed after the intervention of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (DKS), and the reality show was resumed.

However, what began as an administrative move against Jollywood for failing to set up a wastewater treatment plant has escalated into a prestige battle among ministers, exposing internal rifts within the ruling Congress government.