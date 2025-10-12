Why Bigg Boss Kannada has triggered deep rifts within Karnataka Congress
Jollywood Studio's wastewater row escalates into prestige battle between Congress ministers Khandre, DK Shivakumar and Reddy; JD(S) alleges political vendetta
Reality show Bigg Boss, across Indian languages, is famed for its daily fights and arguments — they could be over anything from food to garbage removal to lovers' tiffs to the given 'tasks'.
In Karnataka this time, the fights are happening, but the ones outside the Bigg Boss house are drawing more attention than those within its premises.
The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board’s decision to seal Jollywood Amusement Park near Bidadi in the outskirts of Bengaluru — where Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 is taking place — has triggered a full-blown political storm in the state. Clearly split into rival camps are Congress ministers, bureaucrats and Opposition leaders.
Temporary shutdown
The Bigg Boss Kannada reality show, hosted by leading filmstar Kiccha Sudeep and filmed inside the 35-acre adventure park, had to temporarily shut shop due to an environmental crackdown.
However, two days later, the seal was removed after the intervention of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (DKS), and the reality show was resumed.
However, what began as an administrative move against Jollywood for failing to set up a wastewater treatment plant has escalated into a prestige battle among ministers, exposing internal rifts within the ruling Congress government.
Khandre–Narendraswamy friction
The issue has led to tensions between Karnataka Forest and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre and the Pollution Control Board Chairman PM Narendraswamy. Though the board functions autonomously, it falls under under Khandre’s purview.
The minister is reportedly upset that Narendraswamy sealed the studio without informing him. He is said to have conveyed his displeasure privately, calling the unilateral decision “improper” and accusing the pollution board of bypassing procedures.
Political observers noted that Narendraswamy, a former minister himself, seems to be asserting his independence by acting without departmental clearance.
Unauthorised construction
Defending his move, Narendraswamy told reporters that the studio had carried out unauthorised constructions and failed to provide adequate wastewater disposal facilities. “Repeated notices were ignored. We acted as per law, and there is no political motive behind this,” he asserted.
As the spat intensified, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reportedly intervened to ease the tension. Concerned that the episode could dent the government’s image, he is said to have called both leaders for a meeting, advising them to resolve issues internally and maintain coordination between the ministry and the board.
‘Nut and bolt politics'
Meanwhile, this controversy has also spilled into open political mudslinging between party leaders in the state.
The Janata Dal(S) accused DKS of orchestrating the action against Bigg Boss Kannada out of political vendetta. Recalling DKS's earlier remark — “I know how to tighten the film industry’s nuts and bolts” — made when film celebrities skipped a government event, the JD(S) alleged that by halting a show hosted by Kiccha Sudeep, the “Nut and Bolt Minister” was taking revenge on artistes.
DKS dismissed the charges, saying, “HD Kumaraswamy and JD(S) can do whatever politics they want — I won’t bother. The Pollution Control Board has done its job."
In a post on X he had said, "But private organisers have invested heavily, and it involves employment, which is important. Therefore, I have instructed the officials to give it a chance to rectify the mistakes and proceed.”
"While environmental compliance remains a top priority, the studio will be given time to address violations in accordance with the norms set by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board. I remain committed to supporting the Kannada entertainment industry, while also upholding our responsibility toward environmental protection," he added.
DKS's statement, while backing the board’s legal action, also appeared sympathetic towards the show’s organisers — a divided stance that drew fresh criticism from within his own party.
Quiet dissent
The dispute has also brought an underlying power tussle out in the open. This one is between DK Shivakumar and Bengaluru South district-in-charge minister Ramalinga Reddy, under whose jurisdiction Jollywood Studios falls.
Reddy initially remained silent, but later indirectly criticised DKS. Without naming him, he said, “After cancelling permission for rule violations, it should not have been restored until the mistakes were rectified. That’s what the law says.”
Reddy’s remarks contradicted DKS's position that organisers should be allowed to fix issues and resume the show. Political analysts note that while DKS is the Deputy CM, the studio falls administratively under Reddy’s charge, and the former's intervention appeared to be out of place.
Critics argued that DKS often demonstrates his influence in matters beyond his remit to reinforce his political clout.
Beyond the screen
What started as an environmental compliance issue has evolved into a political drama involving ministers, bureaucrats, and Opposition parties — with Bigg Boss seemingly at the centre of the storm.
As Siddaramaiah attempted to broker peace within his cabinet, the episode highlights growing friction between ambitious leaders in the Congress government and adds another sub-plot to Karnataka’s ongoing political dramas.
(This article was originally published in The Federal Karnataka.)