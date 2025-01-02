Hyderabad: Protest erupts over suspected video recording in girls' college hostel washroom

Hyderabad, Jan 2 (PTI) A protest broke out at a private engineering college in Medchal, in the vicinity, after some female students raised suspicions that their videos were being recorded from the hostel washroom, police said on Thursday.

Members of various student organisations joined the protesting students during demonstrations held on the college premises on Wednesday night and Thursday.

Some protesters were seen breaking the lock on the college gate, while others scaled the gate to enter the premises. They raised slogans such as "We want justice".

Upon being informed of the issue, a police team arrived at the college.

A police official told the media on Thursday that the female students expressed suspicions that videos had also been recorded earlier in the girls’ washroom.

Based on preliminary investigations, some "negligence" was found on the part of the institute's management, as workers' rooms were constructed behind the girls’ hostel.

Five suspects were detained, and their fingerprints were collected. Their mobile phones were also analysed, but no videos have been found thus far, police said.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway, police added.

A college official said they received a complaint from the female students on Wednesday, alleging that someone had taken videos through the washroom window. The official also mentioned that the college has formed a committee to investigate the matter.

The mobile phones of the cooking staff have been handed over to the police, the official added. PTI

