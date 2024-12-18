Noida: Spy camera found inside play school's washroom, director held

In a shocking incident, a director of a play school in Thana Phase-3 area in Noida was live streaming teachers using the school's washroom through a spycam he had installed inside a bulb holder.

The crime came to light after a teacher discovered the spy camera inside the bulb holder of the school’s washroom and the director Navnish Sahay has been arrested.

The police said the camera allowed the director to watch live footage of women entering the washroom through his computer and mobile phone.

A teacher at the play school in Noida called Learn with Fun told police that when she went to the school washroom on December 10, a faint light in the holder aroused her suspicion. Upon closer examination, she discovered a hidden spy camera installed inside the light holder, the police said.

However, when she informed the school's director Navnish Sahay about this, he allegedly failed to act on it and also did not give any reply to her.

The complainant claimed that when she spoke to the security guard, he told her that the director had got this camera installed, the police said.

The teacher then complained to the police and the Noida Central Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shakti Mohan Awasthi launched an investigation and registered a case. The investigation confirmed that the spy camera was operational and capable of live-streaming footage without recording it.

During the probe, police found that Sahay had ordered the spy camera online and purchased it for ₹22,000. Following this, he was arrested and a case registered against him, a police officer said.

The school teacher also claimed that earlier too, she had found a spycam in the school's washroom, which she had handed over to the coordinator. However, no action was taken at that time, she alleged.

The activities of the school have been suspended until the police investigation is completed.

