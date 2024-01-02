Idol of 'Ram Lalla' carved by Karnataka sculptor selected for Ayodhya temple: Joshi

An idol of Lord Ram carved by Karnataka’s renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj has been reportedly selected to adorn the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

While the news was announced by BJP leader BS Yediyurappa said on Monday (January 1), Union minister Pralhad Joshi confirmed it in a post on X.

“The selection of the idol for the Prana Pratishtapana of Lord Rama in Ayodhya has been finalised. The idol of Lord Rama, carved by renowned sculptor of our country Yogiraj Arun, will be installed in Ayodhya,” Joshi said.

Tried to keep divinity intact: sculptor

While Arun said he has not received any official confirmation on the selection of his idol, he hoped that people who look at the statue should feel the divinity he had intended while carving it.

“Keeping the divinity aspect along with the child-like face in mind, I started my work about six to seven months ago. Now I am extremely happy. More than selection, people should appreciate it. Only then, I will be happy,” he told ANI.

Arun famously sculpted the 12-ft idol of Adi Shankaracharya, which was placed in Kedarnath, and the 30-ft statue of Subhash Chandra Bose, which was installed near India Gate in Delhi.

Arun was among three sculptors selected by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra to carve an idol of Ram Lalla.



Yediyurappa’s post

Yediyurappa on Monday posted on X, “The idol of Lord Rama sculpted by the sculptor Arun Yogiraj of Mysuru has been selected for installation in the magnificent Sri Rama Mandir of Ayodhya, which has doubled the pride and happiness of the entire Rama devotees of the state. Heartfelt congratulations to ‘Shilpi @yogiraj_arun’.”

Yediyurappa’s son and Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra, too, hailed Arun for making the state and Mysuru proud. “It is the pride of Mysuru, the pride of Karnataka that the idol of Ram Lalla carved by the unparalleled sculpture Arun Yogiraj will be enshrined in Ayodhya on January 22,” he posted.

He added that Karnataka has a deep connection with Lord Ram, as Kishkindha was located in the state. It was Kishkindha where Ram’s ardent devotee, Hanuman, was born, according to Ramayana.

Who is Arun Yogiraj?

Arun, a fifth-generation sculptor from Mysuru, is currently among the most sought-after sculptors in the country. His father Yogiraj is also a skilled sculptor. His grandfather Basavanna Shilpi was patronised by the King of Mysore, says his website.



Arun has been involved in carving since childhood. After completing his MBA, he worked for some time in a private company. But he could not escape the calling of the art that was innate in him throughout. Since 2008, he has concentrated fully on his carving career.

Among his other notable works are the 21-feet Hanuman statue at Chunchanakatte in Mysuru district and a 15-ft statue of BR Ambedkar.

The Ram temple is set for opening on January 22.

(With inputs from agencies)