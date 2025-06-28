Another NIMHANS for Bengaluru: Centre gives approval for 300-bed polytrauma unit

Given the rising number of inpatients and outpatients at the existing NIMHANS hospital in Bengaluru, the central government has approved the setting up of a 300-bed polytrauma unit.

The Ministry of Finance has given its nod to establish a NIMHANS Postgraduate Centre and a 300-bed polytrauma centre at Kyalasanahalli, near Kempegowda International Airport in Devanahalli. The department has granted in-principle approval for spending ₹498 crore on this project.

“This is a significant step towards providing life-saving and emergency care to accident victims in and around Bengaluru,” said Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya.

Recently, Tejasvi Surya, along with Bengaluru Rural MP Dr CN Manjunath, had met Union Health Minister JP Nadda and urged for early approval of this project.

“The establishment of a polytrauma centre near the airport will help provide immediate relief to accident victims. Currently, there are no public facilities in this area to respond to such trauma cases. I thank the central government for approving this polytrauma centre,” Tejasvi Surya stated.

Emergency Care

Timely care is crucial for accident victims. The NIMHANS polytrauma centre will not only provide emergency care but will also cater to those suffering from falls, assaults, serious injuries, and multi-organ failure.

Rise in fatalities by 9.4 pc

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), by 2030, road accidents could become the fifth-leading cause of death.

In 2022, India witnessed 4,61,312 road accidents, resulting in 1,68,491 deaths and injuries to 4,43,366 people. Compared to the previous year, this marks an 11.9 per cent increase in accidents and a 9.4 per cent increase in fatalities.

Benefit for surrounding cities

Once operational, the polytrauma centre will serve as a key hub for providing emergency care to patients.

Its proximity to the national highway and the airport will make it easily accessible for patients from other cities as well.

Final health ministry approval pending

In 2012-13, the then-BJP government had earmarked 39 acres of land at Kyalasanahalli for the establishment of NIMHANS. Subsequently, the institution submitted a proposal to the central government for developing a state-of-the-art 300-bed polytrauma facility at a project cost of ₹498 crore.

Now that the Department of Expenditure in the Ministry of Finance has given in-principle approval, final clearance from the Union Health Ministry is awaited.

This decision by the central government will benefit not only Karnataka but also patients from neighbouring states, and will help reduce the burden on the existing NIMHANS hospital.

(This article first appeared in The Federal Karnataka)