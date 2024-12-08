Why Karnataka Congress wants to rekindle Gandhian spirit, ideals in Belagavi

The Congress in Karnataka has unveiled grand plans to revive the Gandhian spirit and values with a focus on Belagavi, which the apostle of non-violence visited half-a-dozen times during the country’s freedom struggle.

The step has been taken at a time when Hindutva groups are engaged in vilifying the Father of the Nation and promoting his assassins and an exclusivist ideology which Gandhi abhorred.

Belagavi, formerly called Belgaum, is where the winter session of the state legislature will be held from December 9 and 20, close on the heels of the ruling Congress’s sweep of Assembly by-elections in Karnataka.

Grand celebrations

The party will celebrate the centenary year of the 1924 Belgaum session of the Congress, which was presided over by Gandhi, in Belagavi on December 26-27 in a grand manner.

It will be part of the government’s ‘Gandhi Bharat Year’ to be celebrated in 2025.

The celebrations will begin with a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting followed by a public rally on December 27.

Belagavi to be lit up

According to state minister and party leader HK Patil, illuminations, memorials, and cultural programmes will highlight Gandhi’s legacy throughout 2025.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed officials to organize year-long events in 2025.

“These events aim to highlight Gandhi’s ideals and the session’s historical relevance,” he said. “Belagavi will be illuminated with lights spanning 32 km of roads and 30 major intersections like during the Mysuru Dasara.”

Gandhi memorials

The site where the 1924 Congress session took place will be transformed into a ‘Veera Soudha’, which will house a library and a statue of Gandhi.

Additionally, a temporary Virupaksha Gopuram will be constructed along the 2-km Congress Road.

The government has also planned to erect memorial pillars at 120 locations across Karnataka which Gandhi visited.

Gandhi and Belgaum

In Hudali, a village near Belagavi and the birthplace of freedom fighter Gangadhara Rao Deshpande, a Gandhi memorial and photo gallery will be installed. A postage stamp will be released on the occasion.

Vemagal Somashekar, an authority on Gandhi’s connection with Karnataka, told The Federal that the connection between the Mahatma and Belagavi was unique.

This is because Belgaum was the only place in Karnataka where a Congress session presided by Gandhi was held.

Belgaum Congress session

Present day Belagavi district comprises 10 taluks, located midway between Bengaluru and Mumbai. In British India, Belgaum was a part of Bombay Presidency, with present day Gujarat, Maharashtra, and most of Karnataka.

According to Somashekar, Gandhi’s association with Belgaum began in early 1920 after the death of Balagangadhar Tilak. Gandhi visited Nippani, a small town in Belgaum district, on November 8, 1920 to address public meetings.

The Belgaum Congress session was held only for two days (December 26-27) unlike all other Congress sessions that lasted more than three days.

“The Belgaum session was held in austere manner following the strict instructions of Gandhi,” said N Vishu Kumar, president of the Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi unit of Karnataka.

Gandhi inspired youths

According to him, the Belgaum session is still considered important because it created the requisite momentum for the freedom struggle.

Then, in 1934, Gandhi visited Belgaum and collected Rs 50,000 for a “Harijan fund“. “Gandhi’s visits inspired the younger generation to join the freedom struggle,c he said.

Independence movement leaders including Jawaharlal Nehru, Sarojini Naidu, Abdul Ghaffar Khan and Maulana Azad besides Belagaum’s own Gandhararao Deshpande participated in the 1924 Congress session.

Gandhi’s visits

Mahatma Gandhi visited Belgaum at least six times.

He was in Belgaum from April 27 to May 1 in 1916 to bolster the freedom movement in the region. Then he visited Belgaum on November 8-9 in 1920. He spent 15 days in Belgaum during the 1924 session. Again, Gandhi halted in the town on April 18-19 in 1927 on his way to Maharashtra.

He came to Belgaum again on March 4, 1934 and stayed in Belagaum, Nipani, and Shedbal (Athani taluk) for seven days. From April 17 to 23, Gandhi stayed in the Kumari Ashram at Hudali, near Belagaum. Records say some 250 huts were erected to accommodate the guests at Hudali.

Gandhi Bhavan

Gandhi Bhavan, a prominent Gandhi Centre for Studies in Karnataka, is also reaching out to the youths on Gandhian principles.

The Bhavan, located in Kumara Park East, has always attracted Gandhians, freedom fighters, farmers and literary enthusiasts. It holds thousands of books. Now, Gandhian literature is digitally available.

The Bhavan has decided to put books on the Internet with the support of Servants of Knowledge, a voluntary organization engaged in digitizing valuable collection of books and other materials.

Karnataka-Maharashtra row

The Karnataka government has erected a Suvarna Vidhana Soudha as part of its firm reiteration of the state’s control over Belagavi in its long-standing row with Maharashtra.

Tourism and parliamentary affairs minister HK Patil made it clear that as far as Karnataka was concerned, the border dispute with Maharashtra was a closed chapter.

“It is just a political tool for Maharashtra politicians and they are reminded of the issue before each election,” he said.