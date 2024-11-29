Gujarat | All that is not Gandhian about Sabarmati Ashram makeover

The Gujarat government’s ambitious initiative of re-developing the iconic Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad has left Gandhians aghast, with the latter alleging that the project is in sharp contrast to the principles that Mahatma Gandhi advocated so vociferously. After the project finally kicked off this month, Ahmedabad City Police announced that an 800-metre stretch of road that connected the famous Dandi Bridge to the primary entrance of the ashram will be permanently closed. The decision was taken following a request by the Sabarmati Ashram Restoration and Redevelopment Project, a body formed under the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) that will oversee the project. Gandhian fury over makeover A police notification also warned that anyone violating the closure will be prosecuted under law. “It is such a travesty that the road connecting the ashram and Dandi Bridge was closed forever,” rued Mudita Vidrohi, granddaughter of the late Chunibhai Vaidya, a veteran Gandhian and a Sarvodaya movement leader. The Dandi Bridge, just 1 km from the ashram, is an iconic structure and is historically linked to the Gandhi Ashram – another name for the place which the Mahatma had made his hub. “It was the first bridge crossed by Mahatma Gandhi and his 75 volunteers as they embarked on the Dandi March from Sabarmati Ashram,” Vidrohi told The Federal.

“This is why we were apprehensive of the redevelopment project. The project has just begun and it is already tampering with the history and ethos of Gandhi and his Ashram. The ashram needed repair and care but not at the cost of the ethos with which Bapu and his companions built it,” she added. Initial revival plan junked by ‘CM Modi’ The plan to renovate the ashram and the area surrounding it was first proposed by the AMC in 2009. The estimated cost of the renovation then was set at Rs 400 crore. The project, then titled ‘Revitalisation Plan for Gandhi Ashram Area’, was to be headed by the now late architect BV Doshi. It had two phases. The first a proposed development of the Ashram Road and connectivity of the ashram with the new state highway. The second phase involved the rejuvenation of the Dandi Bridge, improvement of the ashram precinct and the living conditions of the slum surrounding the ashram. Also read: Politics behind shifting of Ambedkar, Gandhi statues in Parliament? But the project never took off as the plan was turned down by the then Gujarat government headed by chief minister Narendra Modi. “We got a response from the government stating that plan was not considered viable and sustainable from the commercial angle as it looked too much into the socialism part of the Gandhian philosophy,” said an architect who was part of that project. Project cost zooms to Rs 1,200 Cr The proposal to redevelop the ashram came up again in 2019 when Modi, as the prime minister, visited it on October 2 to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. After a short meeting with select trustees, Modi gave a nod for a state-run project that would cost Rs 287 crore. The project was awarded to Ahmedabad-based architect Bimal Patel’s firm. Later, in 2021, a revised plan was submitted to the Modi government by Patel’s firm with a revised budget of a whopping Rs 1,200 crore.

A blueprint of the revised project

Slum razed; no rehabilitation offered