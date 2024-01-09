Feuding over Lord Rama – the BJP-Congress way in Karnataka

The ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP are virtually at war in Karnataka to prove their devotion to Lord Rama, whose grand temple will open in Ayodhya this month.

Ousted from power in May last year, the BJP is distributing rice mixed with turmeric to every household in the state saying it has come from the temple that will be inaugurated on January 22. It is the BJP’s way of connecting people in Karnataka with the much-publicised Ayodhya event that its leaders hope will help fetch it dividends in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Not to be left behind, the Congress is not only mocking at the BJP’s decision to descend on people’s houses but also telling its own members to hold prayers on the day the Ayodhya temple formally comes up.

Sangh Parivar activists distributing ‘mantrashate’ (sacred rice) are also giving away a photograph of the Ayodhya temple along with a pamphlet sharing details about the shrine.

Visiting houses

These are not given at people’s doorsteps. Instead, the activists enter households and insist that the family accepts these after a bath and after wearing clean clothes – claiming that this is a ritual.

Said Ram Bhat, a Sangh Parivar activist: “People shall keep our offerings in their ‘pooja room’ and worship it daily till January 22. After that, the rice can be mixed with the kheer made as ‘prasad’ (sacred food).” According to Bhat, when people worship the sacred rice, they should stand facing the north – since Ayodhya is in northern India.

Not all pleased

Not everyone visited by the Hindu activists are happy even if they hail the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“We don’t like being instructed by anyone as to what prayers we must and how we must do the prayers,” said one resident who did not want to be named. It is an opinion that is widely shared in urban areas.

The Congress government has told all temples in the state under its control to perform special prayers on January 22 when the Ayodhya temple is inaugurated.

Govt order

Muzrai minister Ramalingareddy has said these temple prayers in Karnataka will take place from 12 hours 29 minutes 8 seconds to 12 hours 30 minutes 32 seconds – the time for the Ayodhya ceremony.

Ramalingareddy, however, lashed out at the BJP saying its members were “fake Hindus” and claimed that Congressmen “are real Hindus”. The BJP uses religion and God for politics. Real Hindus and followers of Hinduism are Congressmen.”

Political tactics

He said he had called for special prayers in temple even during the Ugadi festival and would do so during the coming Sankranti festival as well.

A senior Congress functionary who did not want to be identified by name told The Federal: “We are not against the Ram Mandir but believe in secularism. To the counter the BJP, we have to act strategically.” He admitted that the BJP’s efforts and the Congress counter were both being done with an eye on the coming parliamentary elections.

Siddaramaiah’s views

But the Congress leader was quick to add that their party had members from all religions, and so they were not forcing anything on anyone.

At the same time, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others in the government are making it clear that they are happy that a grand temple is being inaugurated in Ayodhya. “Our government and the party are in favour of Ram Mandir,” the chief minister said. “The temple has our support.”

Home Minister D Parameshara added: “I have also donated for the Ram Mandir but this is my personal matter.”

BJP mocked

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said: “I respect every faith. There is nothing wrong in performing prayers for the Ram Mandir inauguration.”

On top of all this, the Congress has spread the word that the so-called sacred rice being distributed by Sangh Parivar activists are actually part of the rice being distributed to poor families in Karnataka.

Social activists have, however, condemned the new-found religiosity among Karnataka’s two leading political parties and said the government order on worship was a hindrance to religious pluralism.

Activists flay move

“This is against the concept of a ‘garden of peace for all races’ which was the election slogan of the Congress. How correct is it to say that one God should be worshipped simultaneously in all Muzrai temples when there are hundreds of worship systems of hundreds of races,” asked writer Navin Soorinje.

Referring to Annamma temples around Bangalore, he asked: “What is the relationship between Annamma and Chaudeshwari with the opening of the Sri Rama temple?” Added Rame Gowda, another activist: “While the state is facing severe drought, the political parties are focusing on silly issues.”