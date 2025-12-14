Ex-Congress MLA Dr Anjali Nimbalkar saves American passenger with CPR mid-air

A former MLA, Anjali Nimbalkar, doctor-turned-politician, came to the rescue of an American woman passenger, suffering from a medical emergency mid-air during a Goa-New Delhi flight.

‘Was heading for ‘Vote Chori’ rally

The incident took place when Nimbalkar, AICC secretary co-in charge of Goa, Daman & Diu, Dadra Nagar Haveli, was travelling to Delhi to attend the "Vote Chori" rally organised by Congress at Ramleela Maidan on Sunday.

She performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and revived the co-passenger, who complained of uneasiness and shivering, fainted and lost her pulse.

After the flight landed in Delhi, the unwell foreign passenger was shifted to a hospital by an ambulance, sources said, adding that Nimbalkar's timely action received praise from passengers and crew members.

CM Siddaramaiah lauds Ex-MLA

Lauding Hebbalkar, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in a post on 'X' said, "Deeply moved and incredibly proud to hear about the remarkable presence of mind and compassion shown by former Khanapur MLA Dr Anjali Nimbalkar during a Goa–New Delhi flight. When an American woman suffered a medical emergency mid-air, Dr Anjali instantly rose to the occasion and administered timely CPR, saving a precious life."

What makes this even more inspiring is that, despite having stepped away from her medical profession and being actively engaged in politics, the doctor within her responded without a second thought, he said, adding that "this selfless act reflects not just professional expertise, but a profound sense of humanity, service, and responsibility toward fellow beings."

Deeply moved and incredibly proud to hear about the remarkable presence of mind and compassion shown by former Khanapur MLA Dr. Anjali Nimbalkar during a Goa–New Delhi flight. When an American woman suffered a medical emergency mid-air, Dr. Anjali instantly rose to the occasion… pic.twitter.com/CE65RVxl0Q — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) December 14, 2025

"Whether in power or not, leaders like Dr Anjali Nimbalkar stand as shining examples of true public service-always ready to help, without expecting anything in return. Such individuals set a powerful standard for society and remind us of the true meaning of leadership," he further added.

Thanking the CM, Nimbalkar said, she has done her duty as a Doctor.

"It (is) also my job and duty as a doctor to serve in this capacity whenever required. Means a lot coming from you, who himself is an example of social commitment," she said in a post on 'X', replying to the CM.

What Karnataka Congress said

“The Congress salutes @DrAnjaliTai , AICC Secretary and former MLA of Khanapur, for an extraordinary act of humanity that exemplifies courage, compassion, and public duty,” the Karnataka Congress stated in a post on X.

“During a flight from Goa to New Delhi, Dr Anjali Nimbalkar swiftly identified a medical emergency and administered lifesaving CPR to an American passenger, acting with exceptional presence of mind in a critical moment. Her decisive intervention saved a life and stood as a powerful reminder that true public service does not pause with office or position,” it added.