Karnataka cabinet gives conditional nod for matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium with safety rules

The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday (December 11) has given a conditional nod to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to host international and Indian Premier League (IPL) matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, subject to compliance with safety and security requirements, official sources said.

The cabinet emphasised that the KSCA must implement the recommendations of the Justice John Michael Cunha Commission, which probed the June 4 stampede outside the stadium in which 11 people died.

Also Read: RCB stampede case: What Karnataka govt report says

The Commission had reportedly concluded that the “design and structure” of the ground were “unsuitable and unsafe” for mass gatherings.

RCB stampede

On June 4 this year, thousands of fans gathered at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to participate in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL victory celebration. However, the celebrations turned into a nightmare when a stampede occurred and claimed 11 lives. Following the incident, the state government formed a commission.

The panel had recommended measures such as adequate gates for mass entry and exit, purpose-built queuing and circulation zones separated from public roads, emergency evacuation plans compliant with international safety norms, and sufficient parking, among others.

Also Read: RCB stampede, an unfortunate reality check for cricket-crazy fans

On December 10, after meeting the newly-elected president of KSCA, Venkatesh Prasad, and other office bearers, deputy CM DK Shivakumar said that the government had no intention of stopping matches at the stadium.

Internal reservation for SCs

The cabinet also discussed a Bill, the Karnataka Scheduled Castes (Sub-classification) Bill, 2025, to implement internal reservation among Scheduled Castes (SCs), which is likely to be placed before the ongoing winter session of the state legislature, the sources said.

The state government had already decided internal reservation for SCs by slicing the 17 per cent reservation matrix given to 101 communities into three groups, with a formula of 6, 6, and 5 per cent, respectively.

Also Read:DK Shivakumar defends bill to curb hate speech, hits out at BJP

As per the internal reservation formula, the SC (Right) and SC (Left) will get 6 per cent each, while communities like Lambani, Bhovi, Korma and Korcha, and most backward/ nomadic communities will be given 5 per cent reservation.

The Cabinet is learnt to have approved a Bill to introduce a cess of Rs 1,000 on new vehicles by amending the Karnataka Road Safety Authority Act, according to sources. This Bill may be introduced during the ongoing session, the officials noted.

(With agency inputs)