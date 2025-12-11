DK Shivakumar defends bill to curb hate speech, hits out at BJP

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 11 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said that a bill to curb hate speech was to safeguard constitutional values and curb provocative political discourse.

He also hit out the opposition BJP for criticising the bill.

The state government on Wednesday tabled in the Assembly the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crime (Prevention) Bill that proposed a jail term of up to 10 years and a maximum fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Speaking to reporters at the Belagavi Circuit House, Shivakumar said the opposition had no reason to object it.

"If the BJP refrains from indulging in hate speech, everything will be fine. They have been the pioneers of creating hostility, be it through caste-based, religious, or personal attacks," he said.

He argued that the bill aims to reinforce constitutional principles, countering the BJP's allegation that it is being introduced to target political opponents.

"Let the BJP conduct itself as per constitutional values. This legislation is meant to safeguard the Constitution," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Speaking about Karnataka State Cricket Association's request to hold cricket matches at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which is suspended following June 4 stampede that killed 13 people, Shivakumar confirmed that the issue would be taken up in Thursday's Cabinet meeting.

Calling the stampede at the stadium unfortunate, he said, "Such an incident should never have happened. Several mistakes have taken place and they must be rectified in line with proper guidelines. My only wish is that the reputation of Karnataka should not be tarnished." PTI

