Even though the allegations of rapes, brutal murders, and mass burials at Karnataka’s Dharmasthala by a whistleblower have prompted the Karnataka government to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT), the decision to limit the scope of the probe only to the mass graves case has invited widespread opposition from locals.

Over the past 20 years, hundreds of women from Dharmasthala and nearby areas have either been found dead or gone missing without leaving a clue. With many linking the mass burials case to these incidents, families of victims such as Soujanya, Padmalatha, and Narayan Sapalya have demanded that all the murder, rape, and missing persons cases be brought under the SIT’s purview.

Families await closure

The SIT was formed after a former sanitation worker at the Dharmasthala temple came forward to admit that he was coerced into disposing of hundreds of bodies, mostly of women and girls who were sexually assaulted and killed, between 1998 and 2014. The whistleblower told the court that he was scared for his life as the people behind the rape and murders were influential.

Ground Report : Soujanya case comes alive with mass burial claims

Even though the SIT probe gives hope of unveiling a sinister series of crimes, the state government’s call to exclude past cases of mysterious deaths and missing persons has left the families of victims devastated.

The Federal Karnataka visited the homes of some of these grieving families. Parents who have waited decades for justice pleaded that their children’s cases also be investigated by the SIT.

Soujanya’s mother seeks justice

Kusumavati, mother of Soujanya, who was found raped and murdered in 2012, says she will build a shrine for her daughter the day justice is served.

