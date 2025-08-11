Dharmasthala mass burial case: SIT sends 122 samples for testing

As part of its investigation into the alleged mass burial of bodies in Dharmasthala in southern Karnataka, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has so far sent 122 samples for forensic testing since initiating the probe in July.

According to official sources, on Saturday, August 9, the SIT launched a new search mission at the foothills of Bahubali Betta (hill).

More samples were collected after excavations were conducted during the day. A special team comprising police officers from Udupi and Karwar has now been set up to transport the recovered samples.

However, conducting tests on the remains will be challenging as they are many years old, said experts.

Dr Mahabaleshwara Bhat, a former IPS officer at the forensic science laboratory in Mangaluru, said neither Mangaluru nor Bengaluru has a state-of-the-art lab where such dated samples can be precisely tested. He suggested that the reports should be sent to a lab in Hyderabad.

'Probe focused more on evidence'

Speaking to The Federal, M N Anucheth, one of the SIT’s officers, said, “Currently, we are more focused on verifying evidence than tracking the accused. Every piece of evidence provided by the anonymous person will be thoroughly examined.”

Meanwhile, the key anonymous witness in the case, “Bhima”, has requested police protection and a day’s rest. Concerns have been raised over this whistleblower's safety.

The SIT’s continuous search and excavation operations in Dharmasthala were paused on Sunday (August 10). Senior officials said the decision was made to allow the sanitation workers and police personnel, who have been working under challenging conditions for several days, to recuperate and regain their energy.

The operation has now resumed today (August 11).

(This article first appeared in The Federal Karnataka)