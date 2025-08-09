Dharmasthala burial probe hits ground-penetrating-radar hurdle

As the investigation of the Dharmasthala mass burial case entered its 13th day on Saturday (August 8), the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case is faced with a technical hurdle.

Even as the whistle-blower in the case 'Anonymous Bhima' has reportedly indicated a new location near Bahubali Hill for excavation, the SIT is facing challenges in conducting the investigation due to a lack of access to ground penetrating radar (GPR) technology, which is essential for detecting underground remains.

The excavation work started in the area under the leadership of SIT's second-in-command, IPS officer Anuchait, next to the road leading to Bahubali Hill on Saturday. Puttur Sub-Divisional Officer Stella Varghese and a team of forensic experts have also been deployed at the site.

Delay in GPR availability

So far, a total of 15 locations have been identified, out of which search operations have been completed at 14 sites. Human remains have only been found at two locations so far. Further search operations are yet to be conducted at the 13th point near the Netravati bathing ghat, which was identified on the first day.

Although the SIT has planned to use the GPR- a tool that sends radio waves into the ground and listens for echoes- to scientifically investigate the case, there is a possibility that there would be some delay before it becomes available to the investigators.

Issues with available equipment

Elaborating further, an official from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) office in Mangalore said that the equipment they currently have is designed to detect hard objects like stone, which makes it detection of human remains difficult.

“The equipment we have is designed to detect stones and other hard objects. This makes it difficult to detect human or animal skeletal remains,” he said.

Sources indicated that, faced with the technical setback, the SIT has decided to complete the identification of the remaining 9 locations of evidence without waiting for the GPR to arrive. Having already attained the status of a police station, the SIT has expedited the investigation, focusing more on collecting scientific evidence.

