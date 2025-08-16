Dharmasthala case: Bengaluru BJP leaders begin ‘Dharmasthala Chalo’ rally

Claiming that misinformation and derogatory comments are being made about the sacred town of Dharmasthala, BJP leaders from Bengaluru’s Yelahanka, led by MLA S R Vishwanath, launched the ‘Dharmasthala Chalo’ rally on Saturday (August 16).

400 vehicles in rally

The rally commenced at 6:30 am near the Nelamangala toll gate in Bengaluru, with hundreds of devotees and BJP workers from the Yelahanka constituency travelling in over 400 vehicles towards Dharmasthala.

According to BJP leaders, the purpose of the rally is to oppose the malicious campaigns targeting Dharmasthala and its sacred traditions.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up by the Karnataka government to probe the allegations of mass burials in Dharmasthala, the temple town famous for Lord Manjunatha.

Special darshan of Lord Manjunatha

The journey began with religious rituals and ceremonies. Upon reaching Dharmasthala in the evening, the participants are scheduled to have a special darshan of Lord Manjunatha.

Organisers stated that a collective vow will be taken at the site, demanding “punishment for those who have done wrong.”

Joining Vishwanath in the rally were Belur Raghavendra Shetty, State Coordinator of the Milk Cell, other senior party leaders, workers, and supporters.

Presence of senior BJP leaders

As part of this campaign, BJP State President B Y Vijayendra and Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka, along with other party MLAs, will visit Dharmasthala on Sunday morning for a special darshan of Lord Manjunatha.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Vishwanath had announced his intention to visit Dharmasthala in protest against the smear campaign being run against the temple town.

He reiterated his vow to seek divine justice and pray for punishment to befall the wrongdoers after the darshan of Lord Manjunatha in the evening.

