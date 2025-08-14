Dharmasthala case: BJP MLA Sunil Kumar alleges smear campaign against temple town

The Dharmasthala case resonated in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday (August 14). With the SIT currently probing the alleged unnatural deaths in Dharmasthala, BJP MLA Sunil Kumar accused that under the pretext of investigation, a smear campaign is being carried out against Dharmasthala.

Speaking during the state Assembly proceedings, he said that among religious sites, Dharmasthala holds sanctity. This holy place, known for Lord Manjunatha, is revered nationwide. Even today, photos of Dharmasthala can be found in homes across the state. It is a place of worship for lakhs of families. Yet, for the past few months, there has been a deliberate conspiracy to spread falsehoods about this sacred site, he alleged.

BJP targets ruling Congress

Certain individuals have been continuously involved in this smear campaign. The Congress government’s apparent sympathy towards them has raised suspicion.

“No one objects to seeking justice for Soujanya, the young woman. If needed, we can all fight together for it. But some YouTubers, under the name of freedom of expression, are attacking religious beliefs. Their intention is not to ensure justice but to tarnish the name of Dharmasthala,” he charged.

He alleged that the name of the place is being tarnished under the shadow of the Constitution and law. “Home Minister Parameshwara’s other name is also Manjunatha. Despite such intense propaganda, it is surprising that the government seems unaffected. A group is systematically conspiring, and it must be stopped,” he demanded.

Call for narco test

“Every day, someone comes forward claiming to have evidence, saying a grave should be dug. While there is no disagreement that the truth should come out, action is being taken on unrelated claims without investigating the original statements,” he criticised.

The Mangaluru SP Arun K had initially expressed doubts about the anonymous testimony and said a narco test was necessary. If he had been taken into custody and questioned at that time, the truth would have come out.

“Looking at the 13 points he listed, it feels like watching Rajkumar’s detective movie,” he remarked.

(This article was originally published in The Federal Karnataka)