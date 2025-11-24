'Congress high command will decide': Siddaramaiah on Karnataka leadership change

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday (November 24) that he would continue in office if the Congress high command wished him to do so.

The final decision on any change of leadership rests with the high command, he noted, adding that both he and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar would abide by whatever it decides.

Siddaramaiah on leadership change

The power struggle within the ruling party has intensified amid speculation of a possible change in chief ministership after the Congress government reached the halfway point of its five-year term on November 20, with reference to an alleged “power-sharing” arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in 2023.

"We will abide by the high command decision. If they decide I should continue (as CM), I will continue. Ultimately, whatever the high command decides, I should accept it. Shivakumar should also accept it," Siddaramaiah told reporters in Chikkaballapura.

Power transfer agreement?

Asked if Shivakumar would become the CM, he said, "When I have said the high command will decide, you (reporter) are asking me the same thing again."

He said that four-five months ago, the high command had agreed for a Cabinet reshuffle, but he had suggested that the government should complete 2.5 years in office. The CM said, "Now we will follow whatever the high command decides."

Asked whether there was an agreement for power transfer after 2.5 years of the government, he merely said, "Will abide by the high command's decision."

Karnataka govt reaches halfway mark

Siddaramaiah on Saturday (November 22) held more than an hour-long meeting with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in Bengaluru.

The CM's meeting with Kharge came after about ten legislators who support Shivakumar travelled to Delhi and met Kharge, as the Congress government completed 2.5 years in office on November 20.

Shivakumar, however, had then said he was not aware of legislators travelling to Delhi to meet Kharge.

Another batch of six Congress legislators backing Shivakumar flew to New Delhi last night to meet Congress high command leaders, party sources said on Monday.

A few more legislators are likely to travel soon to pitch for Shivakumar as CM, they said.

Siddaramaiah vs Shivakumar

Kharge, who is in Bengaluru, is scheduled to travel to Delhi, and Congress top leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to return from a trip abroad, according to a PTI report, quoting sources.

While Siddaramaiah is pushing for a reshuffle of his Cabinet, Shivakumar wants the party to first decide on leadership change, party sources told PTI.

According to several party insiders, if the Congress high command approves the Cabinet reshuffle, it would signal that Siddaramaiah will complete the full five-year term, which will scuttle the chances of Shivakumar from occupying the coveted post.

(With agency inputs)