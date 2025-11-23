Kharge breaks silence, says decision on Karnataka CM rests with high command

As the speculation around the Chief Minister change in Karnataka refuses to die down, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday (November 23) made it clear that the party high command would make the decision, whatever it may be, and added that he had nothing to say.

This statement came a day after he met Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru, a meeting which lasted over an hour.

"I have nothing to say about the developments that have taken place. So you (media) standing here is a waste of your time, and I, too, feel bad. Whatever it is, the high command will do it. There is no need for you to worry more about it," Kharge told reporters outside his residence in Bengaluru.

Power dispute

The power tussle within the ruling party has intensified, amid speculations about the Chief Minister's post in the state, after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20.

Speaking to reporters on the evening of November 22, after meeting Kharge, Siddaramaiah said he would abide by whatever decision the high command made, while responding to a question about clarity over his tenure as CM. It is to be noted that his meeting with Kharge was the second such meeting in less than a week.

He, however, had termed the buzz around leadership change as speculation and media creation.

His meeting with Kharge had come after some MLAs supporting Shivakumar travelled to Delhi and met the AICC top brass, as the Congress government completed two and half years in office. Shivakumar, however, had said he was not aware of legislators travelling to Delhi to meet Kharge.

'No change in CM post'

Meanwhile, on November 23, ministers HC Mahadevappa and K Venkatesh, who are Siddaramaiah loyalists, met Kharge at his residence. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Mahadevappa said there was no situation for CM change now, and in case such a situation arises, the Congress high command would decide. He echoed Kharge's statement.

Further, he noted that the meeting with Kharge was a courtesy call, and matters related to party organisation and preparations for the upcoming local body elections were discussed during the meeting.

Asked about the discussion on leadership change, and a cabinet reshuffle with Kharge, he said, "None of them were discussed...there is no race for the CM post", asserting that there was no question of leadership change before the party.

Mahadevappa also ruled out any signature campaign in the party to gather opinion on the CM change. "No one has called or contacted us so far." "Congress will complete its full term and will come back to power in 2028. The CM will be there till 2028 and complete the term," he added.

Cabinet reshuffle

According to party sources, while Siddaramaiah was pushing for a reshuffle of his cabinet, Shivakumar wanted the party to first decide on a leadership change.

Several party insiders said if the Congress high command approved the cabinet reshuffle, it would signal that the incumbent Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would complete the full five-year term, which would scuttle Shivakumar's chances of occupying the coveted post.

There was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the CM post after Congress won the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls. However, Congress leadership had managed to convince the latter and made him the deputy CM.

There were some reports at the time that a compromise had been reached based on a "rotational CM formula", according to which Shivakumar should become CM after two-and-a-half years, but this was not officially confirmed by the party.

(With agency inputs)