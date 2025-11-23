Siddaramaiah denies Karnataka leadership change after meeting Kharge

Amid an ongoing power tussle in the ruling Congress in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday (November 22) called on party president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in Bengaluru, and dismissed speculation of a leadership change in the state.

Kharge returned from New Delhi on Friday evening, and Siddaramaiah described his meeting as a courtesy call.

Addressing reporters after meeting Kharge, Siddaramaiah said, “Apart from the courtesy call, we discussed the organisation and upcoming local body elections, including the Bengaluru municipal polls.”

Asked whether there was any discussion on a leadership change in the state, the chief minister said, “That is only speculation. You (media) only created it.”

Power tussle

Siddaramaiah has for long been involved in a power tussle with his deputy and Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar. On Friday, he asserted that he would continue in office and also present state budgets in the future. In response, Shivakumar wished him “all the best”.

At least 15 MLAs and about a dozen MLCs from Karnataka have reportedly camped in New Delhi to push the Congress high command to make Shivakumar the next Karnataka CM.

According to reports, the demand is based on a purported power-sharing agreement reached in 2023, under which Siddaramaiah was to serve as the CM for two and a half years (till November 2025) before making way for Shivakumar.

‘Explosive developments’?

However, Siddaramaiah said he did not ask Kharge why these Congress MLAs met him in Delhi. “If at all I have to gather information about the reason behind the MLAs meeting Kharge, I will collect it from the intelligence department. I have not asked the MLAs why they went there,” he said.

“Let the MLAs go to Delhi. Ultimately, every leader, every minister, even me and DK Shivakumar, have to abide by the party high command’s decision,” he added.

Union minister HD Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) has claimed “explosive developments” are in the offing in the Congress and that the party cadre should gear up for it.

(With agency inputs)