Cops find late CJ Roy's diary with names of celebrities, politicians

As part of the investigation into the alleged suicide of real-estate businessman C J Roy at his office in Bengaluru on Friday (January 30), the police found his personal diary during an investigation, besides other important documents, later in the day.

In the diary, discovered during a search operation at Confident Group’s office, the investigators found names of many prominent actors, actresses, models and influential politicians. It was learnt that Roy used to invite those actresses and models to many events that were organised as part of his business. The police are trying to find out why the names were written down.

"Roy had several events lined up and he may have listed the names to invite those VIPs. However, SIT police will investigate the matter, " said a top city police official.

Meanwhile, a first-information report was filed on Saturday (January 31) after Confident Group’s managing director T A Joseph lodged a complaint with Ashoknagar police station in Bengaluru a day ago in connection with Roy's death. However, no allegations were brought against officials of the income-tax (I-T) department as the tragedy occurred during an I-T raid, and Roy reportedly was under stress due to the continued scrutiny.

What happened on the day?

On the fateful day, the 57-year-old real-estate businessman had come to his Langford Road office near Richmond Circle with Joseph to give a statement to the I-T officials. He was questioned for some time. As per the complaint, the interrogating officials took Roy’s mobile phone. In between, he urged them to give back his phone as he wanted to speak to his mother and went to his cabin.

It was learnt that when Roy went inside, he asked the security guard there not to allow anyone in for some time and locked himself in. Joseph himself was also with Roy in the cabin for some time, and after he left, the guard informed him about Roy’s decision to isolate himself. But as time passed, doubts arose. Joseph knocked on the cabin’s door.

After finding no response, they broke open the door and found Roy lying on his chair with bullet injuries on his chest caused by his own licensed firearm. An ambulance was immediately called. The Confident Group chairman was rushed to Narayana Hospital in the HSR Layout area of Bengaluru, but could not be revived.

I-T officials not directly accused: Cops

While the businessman’s family alleged that continuous pressure from the I-T officials compelled him to take such an extreme step, sources in Bengaluru Police said the complaint filed did not directly accuse the officials.

In the complaint, Joseph has requested the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the death, and the latter said the probe will be based on findings of the post-mortem report and CCTV footage from the office. The police are also using Roy’s diary for leads and trying to understand more about the deceased tycoon’s connections with the names found there. Did he have any business or personal connection with them? The investigators will likely speak to more people as they delve deep.

Bengaluru top cop meets home minister

On Saturday morning, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh met Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara and briefed him about the incident. He also discussed with the minister about obtaining information from the I-T officials who were present when Roy died.

Babu Joseph, brother of Roy and owner of WhiteGold company, has accused IT officials of the latter’s death.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, he said his late brother had no problem in business.

“He spoke to me at 11 am on Friday, and everything sounded normal,” Babu Joseph said. He particularly accused one I-T official named Krishnaprasad of being the reason for Roy’s death.

(This article was first published in The Federal Karnataka)