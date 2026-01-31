Realty, television, and opulence: About CJ Roy, man behind Confident Group

If an aircraft carrying him were to meet with an accident, he would “happily dance”, Chiriankandath Joseph Roy, founder and chairman of real estate firm Confident Group, had told a journalist in an interview some time back, indicating a sense of detachment from fear.

The answer was befitting the persona of a businessmen who was better known for his flamboyant lifestyle, celebrity proximity, luxury cars—and a bit of philanthropy too—up until he was found dead with bullet injuries from his licensed firearm at his Richmond Circle office in Bengaluru on Friday (January 30) afternoon, with police suspecting suicide.

While Income-Tax sources told media houses that searches on CJ Roy’s premises had begun about two months ago, his family has alleged that continued pressure from Income-Tax officials drove the 57-year-old to take the extreme step.

Changing business-scape of Kerala

Roy’s trajectory from a small town in Kerala’s Thrissur to becoming a nationally visible businessman reflected the changing nature of entrepreneurship in Kerala over the last three decades.

A native of Manalur in Thrissur district, Roy emerged as a high profile entrepreneur during the late 1990s, a period when Kerala’s real estate sector was beginning to expand beyond small scale residential construction into organised development.

His ability to blend real estate, entertainment, and personal branding made him a distinctive figure whose influence extended beyond conventional business domains.

Early life

Roy himself was, however, more of a product of Bengaluru where his family had shifted and which became his “karma bhoomi”.

His childhood, education, and early life were all shaped by Bengaluru. He studied at St Joseph’s Indian High School in the city, and before becoming an entrepreneur, he worked in companies like BPL and TVS Electronics, both in Bengaluru.

And in 2006, he founded the Confident Group in Bengaluru, which served as the headquarters of his business.

Confident growth

His early ventures focused on residential housing, gradually tapping into the demand from non-resident Keralites and urban middle-class buyers. Through the early 2000s, Confident Group grew steadily across Kerala and Karnataka, particularly in Kochi and Bengaluru.

He developed large apartment and villa projects along Sarjapur Road, in Electronic City, and across parts of South Bengaluru. He also ran resort and hotel businesses in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka.

The company positioned itself as a developer capable of handling large residential projects while maintaining rapid delivery timelines.

Confident English academy

In addition, Roy ran several educational institutions in Karnataka under the Confident Group, most notably Trio World Academy. The international school in Sahakarinagar, Bengaluru, is a major institution that comes under the partnership or ownership of the Confident Group.

He established training centres such as the Confident English Academy in HBR Layout, focusing on language skills and personality development. The academy is well known for its spoken English and IELTS training programmes.

As part of his corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, Roy distributed scholarships worth approximately Rs 1 crore to school students in Karnataka and Kerala. Around 201 students are said to have benefited from this initiative in 2025.

Also Read: Confident Group CJ Roy's suicide: Family alleges harassment by IT officials

Confident Group

Over time, the group diversified into commercial real estate, mixed use developments and infrastructure-linked ventures.

By the mid-2000s, Confident Group had established itself as a recognised name in South India’s real estate landscape, later expanding its presence to international markets including the Gulf and the United States.

Bengaluru remained his primary real estate market. In Sarjapur alone, he acquired and developed several acres of land during the early stages of expansion. His company has completed or undertaken more than 160 projects in Bengaluru.

Roy often highlighted the company’s debt-free operational model as a key business principle.

Association with TV shows

Alongside real estate, Roy consciously built a public profile that extended beyond conventional business circles.His entry into the entertainment industry marked a significant shift in how a real estate promoter engaged with mass audiences.

Confident Group became a major presence in Malayalam television through its association with high visibility reality shows. The most prominent among these was Bigg Boss Malayalam, where the group served as a principal sponsor across multiple seasons.

The association brought the Confident brand into millions of households and aligned it with one of the most watched television formats in the state.

The group was also associated with other reality programmes. including Star Singer, one of Malayalam television’s longest running music competitions.

These sponsorships were often structured around high value prizes, including residential properties, reinforcing the company’s real estate identity through entertainment platforms.

Celebrity businessman

Roy himself appeared frequently at promotional events linked to these shows, further strengthening his visibility as a businessman with celebrity proximity.

Roy’s involvement in cinema began as a producer before expanding into occasional on screen appearances.

His most widely discussed production venture was the Malayalam film Casanovva, released in 2012 and starring Mohanlal.

The film was positioned as a big budget project and generated significant attention ahead of its release.

While its commercial performance was mixed, the project firmly established Roy as a producer willing to back large scale cinema.

Also Read: Confident Group chairman C J Roy dies by suicide after tax raids

Media production

In later years, Confident Group was associated with several other film projects, either as producer or co-producer.

These included Malayalam films across different genres, reflecting Roy’s sustained interest in cinema rather than a one-off investment.

His production ventures coincided with his growing relationship with leading figures in the Malayalam film industry, particularly Mohanlal, whose association extended from films to television projects such as Bigg Boss.

Stint in cinema

Apart from production, Roy also made a brief acting appearance in Malayalam cinema.

He played himself in the film Aadhi, released in 2018, which marked the acting debut of Pranav Mohanlal, son of Mohanlal.

Roy’s appearance was a cameo and did not involve a fictional character.

The role was consistent with his public persona and reflected his closeness to the film’s production ecosystem.

Though limited, the acting stint added another layer to his multifaceted engagement with the entertainment industry.

Contribution to Kannada film industry

Roy was actively involved in Kannada film production and sponsorship, too. One of the main reasons he became a household name in Karnataka was his association with the reality television show Bigg Boss Kannada, where the Confident Group served as the principal sponsor for multiple seasons. He frequently shared the stage with actor-host Kiccha Sudeep, further enhancing his public visibility.

He produced films in Kannada, too, backing films such as Crazy Lok (2012), starring V Ravichandran, and Radhana Ganda (2013), starring Komal.

Personal branding

Beyond business and entertainment, Roy cultivated a strong personal brand.

He was known for his interest in luxury automobiles (he owned at least 12 Rolls-Royce cars, says a post shared from his Instagram handle) and maintained a visible presence on social media, where he shared aspects of his professional and personal life.

This visibility distinguished him from many traditional real estate promoters and contributed to his recognition beyond industry circles.

Roy was also known for his philanthropy. At a real estate exhibition a few years ago, he announced that he would gift flats to winners from underprivileged backgrounds, sources added.

‘Prepared for death’

According to Arun KR, an independent journalist based in the UAE, Roy had given him an interview some time ago which was initially uploaded but later withdrawn at Roy’s request.

Arun says Roy asked for it to be taken down, citing pressure from central agencies and saying he did not want further trouble.

Arun adds that Roy later called him again and gave the go-ahead to republish the interview.

In the conversation, Roy was quoted as saying he had achieved everything in life and was even prepared for death, adding that if an aircraft carrying him were to meet with an accident, he would “happily dance”.