Shivakumar's absence in CM's MLA meetings sparks rift speculations again

In a move aimed at building confidence among legislators, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has begun district-wise meetings with Congress MLAs over four days starting today (July 29).

Also read: Dharmasthala 'mass burials': SIT begins site inspections

These meetings are intended to give MLAs a direct forum to express their concerns — be it issues faced in their constituencies, dissatisfaction with ministers, or administrative bottlenecks — and to find solutions in direct dialogue with the Chief Minister. The initiative is being viewed as a major step by Siddaramaiah to address grievances within the Congress ranks.

Speculation over Shivakumar’s exclusion

Notably, DK Shivakumar, who is both the Karnataka Congress chief and the Deputy Chief Minister, has reportedly been excluded from these important meetings and has not attended any so far. This exclusion has sparked widespread speculation in political quarters.

Amid ongoing speculation about a leadership tussle between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, the latter’s absence from the meetings is being interpreted as a deliberate snub, further fuelling political intrigue.

Also read: Siddaramaiah, DKS aides brawl in Delhi amid Karnataka power-sharing tensions

Only recently, the Chief Minister had announced a Rs 50 crore grant for each MLA, and now, in the middle of his extensive district tours, he has taken it upon himself to personally listen to legislators’ concerns.

On the first day on Tuesday, meetings are being held with MLAs and ministers from the districts of Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Tumakuru, Kodagu, Hassan, and Dakshina Kannada. Sessions with MLAs from other districts will follow in the coming days. Political analysts view these meetings as a serious and strategic effort to contain growing discontent among Congress MLAs.

(This article was originally published in The Federal Karnataka)