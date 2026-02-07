Centre puts Bengaluru Metro fare hike on hold after Tejasvi Surya dials Khattar

Amid the Centre-Karnataka government spat over the proposed Bengaluru Metro fare hike, there is some good news for city commuters as the Centre has decided to put the fare hike on hold.

The announcement was made by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Saturday (February 7), stating that the central government has put on hold the fare hike for Namma Metro, which was scheduled to come into effect from Monday.

Surya, in a post on X during the day, stated that he had spoken to Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar and urged him to intervene against the “unjust Bengaluru Metro fare hike”, which he alleged was proposed by the state government.

“Had a detailed phone conversation with Union MoHUA Minister Sri @mlkhattar Ji now, seeking his immediate intervention against the State Government’s unjust Bengaluru Metro fare hike proposed to start from Monday,” stated Surya.

‘Costliest Metro fares in India’

“I pointed out that Bengaluru already has the costliest Metro fares in India. Another hike would put public transport out of reach for lakhs of citizens and defeat its purpose,” he added.

Also Read: Bengaluru Metro fare hike: Siddaramaiah blames Union framework

Elaborating further, the BJP MP stated that Khattar has issued instructions that the proposed fare hike be put on hold, adding that it will not come into force from Monday.

“He has instructed that the proposed hike be kept on hold temporarily. It will not take effect from Monday. He also assured a personal review of anomalies in the FFC and said a fresh committee can be considered if the State requests it,” he said.

Demands swift action from CM Siddaramaiah

Surya claimed that the development was another instance of “Centre prioritising commuter welfare” and “stopping unreasonable hike from Cong Govt”.

Also Read: Bengaluru Metro fare hike: Shivakumar puts ball in Centre's court

The BJP MP demanded that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah must act swiftly and facilitate early rationalisation of fares.

“The question now is simple. Will the State Government act in citizens’ interest or hide behind lies again? CM Siddaramaiah must act at once, formally initiate the process to get a new FFC, and facilitate early rationalisation of fares. Mr CM, please answer. Will you or won’t you?” he added.

‘State govt falsely blaming Centre’

Surya accused the state government of falsely blaming the Centre for the fare hike. “The state government is falsely claiming that the authority to constitute the Fare Fixation Committee lies with the Centre. As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Centre and the state, the authority to seek fare revision and committee formation rests with the state government. Earlier fare hikes were carried out at the request of state officials,” said Surya.

Also Read: Bengaluru civic groups slam proposed Metro 5pc fare hike: 'Metro lifeline, not luxury'

“Bengaluru Metro is the most expensive metro service in the entire country. It has become unaffordable for common and middle-class citizens. Therefore, while revising fares, prices should be fixed in a way that does not burden the general public. Until that happens, our protest will continue,” he added.

What Khattar said

Khattar apparently called Tejasvi Surya during the day and assured him that he had instructed officials to put the fare hike on hold. “I have instructed officials to ensure that there is no metro fare hike from Monday. I will summon the officials and hold discussions on this issue,” Khattar reportedly told Surya.

Siddaramaiah, DKS slam Centre

Surya’s remarks come a day after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar argued that the state government could not be held solely responsible for the Bengaluru Metro fare hike.

Also Read: Bengaluru Metro's Pink Line trial run kicks off

While the chief minister alleged that blaming the state government for a decision imposed under the Union framework was “dishonest” and a “deliberate attempt to mislead the public”, Shivakumar said that the state government has no direct control in deciding the fares of the rapid transit system.

The backdrop

The proposed revision came barely a year after fares were increased by as much as 71 per cent, a move that had triggered widespread public backlash. Under the Fare Fixing Committee’s (FFC) annual revision framework, Metro fares are permitted to rise by five per cent each year, with prices rounded off to the nearest rupee.

The latest hike proposed to raise the minimum fare from Rs 10 to Rs 11, and the maximum fare from Rs 90 to Rs 95. Overall, the increase across the 10 fare slabs of Bengaluru Metro, popularly known as Namma Metro, would range between Re 1 and Rs 5.

(This article was originally published in The Federal Karnataka)