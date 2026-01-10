Bengaluru Metro's Pink Line trial run kicks off

With its ever-burgeoning population exerting a crippling pressure on the urban transport infrastructure, Silicon City is sincerely praying for a fully operational Metro Rail network so as to save precious time and energy during commuting. And not to forget the environment-friendly nature of this mode of transportation.

Total distance is 21.26 km

To the pleasure of Bengaluru residents, Namma Metro on Friday (January 9) flagged off the trial run of its Pink Route, which will cover 21.26 kilometres connecting Kalena Agrahara in southern Bengaluru with Nagawara in the north. The initial trial would be between Kalena Agrahara and the Tavarekere area, a distance of 7.5 km, which would be covered through an elevated corridor. There will be six stations in the initial phase on the Pink Line route, and the first traffic is expected to start on this route by June this year.

Bengaluru Metro Pink Line Trial run begins for first phase between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere

Distance of 7.5 kilometres

Service likely to start on the stretch in mid-2026

The first phase route will see an elevated corridor

The second phase will cover distance between Tavarakere and Nagawara, the line's northern end

The route measuring little under 14 km will be an underground one

Pink Line will connect north and south Bengaluru

Will feature state-of-the-art driverless trains and technology

Total 23 trains will run the Pink Line after completion





The remaining distance, measuring around 14 km, would be covered underground. This section has 12 stations, and operations on this part of the corridor are expected to begin once construction and testing procedures are completed.

Work is progressing briskly on the route between Tavarekere and Nagawara, and the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited intends to complete it quickly and inaugurate the entire Pink Line project by the end of 2026. Some of the stations that fall on this route, besides Kalena Agrahara, Tavarekere and Nagawara, are IIMB (Indian Institute of Management Bangalore), Jayadeva Hospital, Dairy Circle, Langford Town, MG Road, Tannery Road and Venkateshpura.

Total 23 trains will be operational

The Metro authorities have decided to operate a total of 23 trains on the upcoming route in order to boost the transport capacity. Initially, 16 rakes will run with seven more added later. In December, train coaches related to the Pink Line were moved to the Kothanur depot from the BEML plant in New Thippasandra for inspections, testing and integration before their deployment for the trial runs.

State-of-the-art trains, technology

Officials said the arrival of the coaches marked a significant step forward in preparing the Pink Line for service. Earlier, the first driverless train for the Pink Line had been unveiled, underscoring the advanced technology that would be put to use for the corridor.

The trains will operate under the Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) system, which will not only increase the safety of passengers but also help in maintaining trains’ punctuality. The performance of this driverless system is being tested under the close supervision of a team of experts in the ongoing trial runs.

It may be mentioned here that operations on Bengaluru’s first driverless Metro corridor kicked off in August last year, following a formal inauguration of the Yellow Line by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The first phase of the Pink Line, connecting Kalena Agrahara and Nagawara, is expected to begin in June, and five trains will be used for that. Eleven more trains would be made operational on the route in December, taking their total number to 16.

Pink Line to connect Bengaluru's busy hubs

This Pink Line route will connect Bengaluru’s major commercial and residential centres, such as Koramangala, Indiranagar, MG Road and Shivajinagar. For the first time, a 15-year-long-term maintenance agreement has also been signed for the maintenance of the trains. When completed, the project will provide a major solution to the city’s traffic problem and give seamless connectivity between the northern and southern Bengaluru.

Another advantage that the Pink Line offers is that it connects almost all other Metro lines of the city, some of which are still upcoming. Passengers can easily change to the Yellow Line at Jayadeva Station, the Purple Line at MG Road, the Blue Line connecting Bengaluru airport at Nagawara, the Red Line at Dairy Circle and the Orange Line at JP Nagar Phase 4.

