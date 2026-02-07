Bengaluru Metro fare hike: Shivakumar puts ball in Centre's court

The uproar over the proposed hike in Bangalore Metro fares has snowballed with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar blaming the Centre and saying the state government has no direct control over deciding the fares of the rapid transit system in the IT hub.

DKS says Centre responsible

Two days before the Metro fare sees a five per cent rise, Shivakumar told the media in Mangaluru on Saturday (February 7) that the decision on the hike is taken by a separate committee headed by Union officials, and it is yet to lend ears to the state government’s views on the process.

The Congress leader said he would discuss the matter after returning to Bengaluru.

“We do not want to cause trouble to the people. I will review the economic situation,” the deputy CM, who is also in charge of Bengaluru’s development, said.

Shivakumar’s remarks came a day after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he had taken up the matter with the Centre and urged it to reconsider the fare hike.

The latest proposal for the hike came just a year after it was raised by up to 71 per cent, resulting in a public outcry.

As per the annual fare revision recommended by the Fare Fixing Committee (FFC), the fare rates can go up by five per cent every year. Accordingly, the rates have been rounded to the nearest rupee. The minimum rate has been increased from Rs 10 to Rs 11, and the maximum rate has been increased from Rs 90 to Rs 95. One planning to travel 25 kilometres will have to pay Rs 95 under the new rate.

The total hike across all 10 fare zones of Bangalore Metro, popularly called “Namma Metro”, will be between Re 1 and Rs 5.

2025 rise was first since 2017

The Metro’s fare hike in 2025 was the first after the revision of June 2017. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), a joint venture of the Centre and the Karnataka government responsible for the city's Metro’s implementation and operation, has seen an increase in its expenses for staff by 42 per cent those for fuel by 34 per cent. The maintenance and administrative expenses have become dearer by a whopping 366 per cent.

BMRCL under massive financial burden

Since the BMRCL also has the responsibility to repay Rs 10,422 crore in loans to various institutions between 2024 and 2030, the fare hike seems inevitable to meet its financial obligations. If the upcoming fare hike plan is not implemented, it would have to implement a much steeper hike next year, which could amount to 10 per cent.

Speaking to The Federal, a BMRCL official said it was decided that only a five per cent hike would be effected, keeping in mind the public’s resistance.

On February 9 last year, the BMRCL had increased the fare on the recommendations of the FFC, even by 100 per cent in some sections, leading to a vehement public protest. This saw the increase scaled down to 71 per cent from February 14. A new proposal for the fare hike this year has faced the ire of the public and civil bodies like those seeking to protect Metro passengers’ interests.

